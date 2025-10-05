"WTF? Aryna Sabalenka, blink twice if they’re forcing you to do this" - Fans in disbelief as Belarusian performs 'cringe' dance at Wuhan Open

Aryna Sabalenka, currently in Wuhan, China for this year's Wuhan Open, recently took part in a promotional event for the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament. Here, the Belarusian performed a dance. However, several tennis fans were left in disbelief after taking notice of the dance, with many of them suggesting that the World No. 1 was 'forced' to do it against her will.Sabalenka performed the dance to the song &quot;Tiger&quot; by djKDS, which was written and recorded in her honor, wearing tiger-themed accessories such as fluffy tiger ears, paws and a tail as well. The Belarusian was all-smiles throughout the act as fans present at the promotional event cheered her on.Aryna Sabalenka with fans in Wuhan byu/freshouttajail intennisPlenty of fans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) though, found Aryna Sabalenka's act to be a 'cringe' one. They also wondered if the WTA forced the Belarusian to participate in the promotional event.&quot;WTF?? Aryna, blink twice if they’re forcing you to do this,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Yeah when it’s even a bit too cringe for Sabalenka you know you’ve gone really far haha,&quot; commented another.&quot;When you don't want to but HR forces you to participate,&quot; one joked.&quot;Poor Aryna 😭😭 What are they making you do?,&quot; asked one fan.&quot;I cannot believe sabalenka out here wearing a furry butt plug,&quot; another added.&quot;She looks like she doesn’t wanna be there😭,&quot; yet another fan chimed in.&quot;I love the song&quot; - Aryna Sabalenka laid bare her feelings on song written and recorded as tribute to her after Wuhan Open title triumph in 2024Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)Aryna Sabalenka won the Wuhan Open in both 2018 and 2019 and captured her third title at the WTA 1000 event last year. Following her 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over home favorite Zheng Qinwen in the 2024 final, the tournament DJ played &quot;Tiger&quot;, the djKDS song about the Belarusian. Later, Sabalenka shared her feelings about the song, saying:&quot;I heard this song first…probably when I was injured and I was in Miami. Yeah, I love the song. I’ve made some reels with it! I was really surprised. I think after the first match or second match they turn on this song. I was like, ‘Wow, they found it.’ It's so cool. It was nice to hear that song.&quot;As the top seed at this year's edition of the Wuhan Open, Aryna Sabalenka has received a first-round bye and is set to begin her title defense in the second round against either Rebecca Sramkova or Anna Kalinskaya.