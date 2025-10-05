  • home icon
  • "WTF? Aryna Sabalenka, blink twice if they’re forcing you to do this" - Fans in disbelief as Belarusian performs 'cringe' dance at Wuhan Open

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 05, 2025 04:38 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka, currently in Wuhan, China for this year's Wuhan Open, recently took part in a promotional event for the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament. Here, the Belarusian performed a dance. However, several tennis fans were left in disbelief after taking notice of the dance, with many of them suggesting that the World No. 1 was 'forced' to do it against her will.

Sabalenka performed the dance to the song "Tiger" by djKDS, which was written and recorded in her honor, wearing tiger-themed accessories such as fluffy tiger ears, paws and a tail as well. The Belarusian was all-smiles throughout the act as fans present at the promotional event cheered her on.

Plenty of fans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) though, found Aryna Sabalenka's act to be a 'cringe' one. They also wondered if the WTA forced the Belarusian to participate in the promotional event.

"WTF?? Aryna, blink twice if they’re forcing you to do this," one fan wrote.
"Yeah when it’s even a bit too cringe for Sabalenka you know you’ve gone really far haha," commented another.
"When you don't want to but HR forces you to participate," one joked.
"Poor Aryna 😭😭 What are they making you do?," asked one fan.
"I cannot believe sabalenka out here wearing a furry butt plug," another added.
"She looks like she doesn’t wanna be there😭," yet another fan chimed in.

"I love the song" - Aryna Sabalenka laid bare her feelings on song written and recorded as tribute to her after Wuhan Open title triumph in 2024

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka won the Wuhan Open in both 2018 and 2019 and captured her third title at the WTA 1000 event last year. Following her 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over home favorite Zheng Qinwen in the 2024 final, the tournament DJ played "Tiger", the djKDS song about the Belarusian. Later, Sabalenka shared her feelings about the song, saying:

"I heard this song first…probably when I was injured and I was in Miami. Yeah, I love the song. I’ve made some reels with it! I was really surprised. I think after the first match or second match they turn on this song. I was like, ‘Wow, they found it.’ It's so cool. It was nice to hear that song."

As the top seed at this year's edition of the Wuhan Open, Aryna Sabalenka has received a first-round bye and is set to begin her title defense in the second round against either Rebecca Sramkova or Anna Kalinskaya.

Sudipto Pati

