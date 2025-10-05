  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wuhan Open 2024
  • Wuhan Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

Wuhan Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:44 GMT
Sofia Kenin and Victoria Mboko to headline Day 1 of Wuhan Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Sofia Kenin and Victoria Mboko to headline Day 1 of Wuhan Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

The main draw action at the 2025 Wuhan Open is all set to kick off on Monday (October 6). Day 1 of the WTA 1000 tournament will feature several seeded singles players like Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, and Diana Shnaider. Some formerly higher-ranked pros also spearhead the action in doubles, including Sofia Kenin and Maria Sakkari.

Ad

The most interesting match on Monday will be between Alexandrova and her younger opponent, Victoria Mboko. The Canadian teen prodigy was ranked well outside the top 100 WTA rankings in June but has since achieved her career-high of 23 following an against-all-odds title victory at this year's National Bank Open.

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, will team up with fellow American and doubles specialist Desirae Krawczyk for the first time at this year's Wuhan Open. They have a tough first-round match on their hands against the eighth-seeded team of Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the 2025 Wuhan Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of the 2025 Wuhan Open

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: [15] Diana Shnaider vs [Q] Katerina Siniakova

Followed by: Maya Joint vs [PR] Zhu Lin

Note before 7:30 p.m. local time: Wang Xinyu vs [Q] Moyuka Uchijima

Ad

Followed by: [9] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Victoria Mboko

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [WC] Camila Osorio vs Marie Bouzkova

Followed by: Elise Mertens vs [Q] Polina Kudermetova

Followed by: [10] Clara Tauson vs Olga Danilovic

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: [Q] Lucia Bronzetti vs [WC] Yuan Yue

Court 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Dayana Yastremska vs Laura Siegemund

Followed by: [Q] Varvara Gracheva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Followed by: Magda Linette vs [Q Antonia Ruzic

Ad

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Maria Sakkari / Donna Vekic vs Xu Yifan / Ulrikke Eikeri

Court 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sofia Kenin / Desirae Krawczyk vs [8] Aleksandra Krunic / Anna Danilina

Followed by: Kristina Mladenovic / Zhang Shuai vs Cristina Bucsa / Shuko Aoyama

Followed by: [5] Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Ellen Perez

Followed by: Chan Hao-ching / Jiang Xinyu vs Eri Hozumi / WuFang-Hsien

Wuhan Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India, among other countries, can catch the Day 1 action at the 2025 Wuhan Open on the following websites and channels:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

India - Tennis Channel, WTA TV

For more information, check the worldwide broadcast information on the official website of the WTA Tour.

Wuhan Open 2025: Match Timings

The day session on all courts at Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center in Wuhan will begin from 11:00 p.m. local time onwards. While the evening session on Center Court will not start before 7:30 p.m. local time, the evening sessions on Court 1, Court 2, and Court 3, respectively, will have different start times. The match timings for fans in the US, the UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 of the WTA 1000 tournament are as follows:

CountryStart Time (All Courts, Morning Session)Start Time (Center Court, Evening Session)
US, CanadaOctober 5, 2025, 11:00 p.m. ESTOctober 6, 2025, 7:30 a.m. EST
UKOctober 5, 2025, 4:00 a.m. BSTOctober 6. 2025, 12:30 p.m. BST
India October 6, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ISTOctober 6, 2025, 5:00 p.m. IST
About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rudra Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications