Wuhan Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The main draw action at the 2025 Wuhan Open is all set to kick off on Monday (October 6). Day 1 of the WTA 1000 tournament will feature several seeded singles players like Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, and Diana Shnaider. Some formerly higher-ranked pros also spearhead the action in doubles, including Sofia Kenin and Maria Sakkari.
The most interesting match on Monday will be between Alexandrova and her younger opponent, Victoria Mboko. The Canadian teen prodigy was ranked well outside the top 100 WTA rankings in June but has since achieved her career-high of 23 following an against-all-odds title victory at this year's National Bank Open.
2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, will team up with fellow American and doubles specialist Desirae Krawczyk for the first time at this year's Wuhan Open. They have a tough first-round match on their hands against the eighth-seeded team of Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the 2025 Wuhan Open:
Schedule for Day 1 of the 2025 Wuhan Open
Center Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste
Followed by: [15] Diana Shnaider vs [Q] Katerina Siniakova
Followed by: Maya Joint vs [PR] Zhu Lin
Note before 7:30 p.m. local time: Wang Xinyu vs [Q] Moyuka Uchijima
Followed by: [9] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Victoria Mboko
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [WC] Camila Osorio vs Marie Bouzkova
Followed by: Elise Mertens vs [Q] Polina Kudermetova
Followed by: [10] Clara Tauson vs Olga Danilovic
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: [Q] Lucia Bronzetti vs [WC] Yuan Yue
Court 2
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Dayana Yastremska vs Laura Siegemund
Followed by: [Q] Varvara Gracheva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Followed by: Magda Linette vs [Q Antonia Ruzic
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Maria Sakkari / Donna Vekic vs Xu Yifan / Ulrikke Eikeri
Court 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sofia Kenin / Desirae Krawczyk vs [8] Aleksandra Krunic / Anna Danilina
Followed by: Kristina Mladenovic / Zhang Shuai vs Cristina Bucsa / Shuko Aoyama
Followed by: [5] Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Ellen Perez
Followed by: Chan Hao-ching / Jiang Xinyu vs Eri Hozumi / WuFang-Hsien
Wuhan Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India, among other countries, can catch the Day 1 action at the 2025 Wuhan Open on the following websites and channels:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, DAZN
India - Tennis Channel, WTA TV
For more information, check the worldwide broadcast information on the official website of the WTA Tour.
Wuhan Open 2025: Match Timings
The day session on all courts at Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center in Wuhan will begin from 11:00 p.m. local time onwards. While the evening session on Center Court will not start before 7:30 p.m. local time, the evening sessions on Court 1, Court 2, and Court 3, respectively, will have different start times. The match timings for fans in the US, the UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 of the WTA 1000 tournament are as follows: