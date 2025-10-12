Wuhan Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Coco Gauff and runner-up Jessica Pegula earn?

Coco Gauff produced a scintillating performance beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in the 2025 Wuhan Open final. The win gave Gauff her 11th singles and third WTA 1000 title.

Ad

Gauff turned in a commanding performance in her first singles final since her French Open triumph in June as she broke Pegula five times during their title-match clash that lasted one hour and 44 minutes. For her efforts, the World No. 3 will take home a paycheck of $596,000 - a 13.5% increase from last year's title-winner prize money. Pegula, on the other hand, will receive prize-money earnings of $351,003.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, will bag $180,100 each by virtue of their semifinal appearances in Cincinnati. The four quarterfinalists, namely Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Laura Siegemund, and Katerina Siniakova, will be rake in a respectable $83,250 each.

Ad

Trending

The players eliminated in the third round, the second round, and the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament will be incentivized with $41,500, $23,450, and $16,860 each.

It is pertinent to note that players who lost in the qualifying draw at the 2025 Wuhan Open will also be paid for their performance. While each of the players who lost in the final qualifying round will receive $10,050, the first-qualifying round losers will take home $5,260.

Katerina Siniakova and Storm Hunter win the women's doubles title at the 2025 Wuhan Open to take home colossal paycheque

Katerina Siniakova and Storm Hunter pose with Wuhan Open doubles title | Image Source: Getty

While Coco Gauff won the men's singles title, the doubles title went to the unseeded team of doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova and Australia's Storm Hunter. The pair didn't drop a single set en route to their second WTA 1000 title together, beating the eighth-seeded duo of Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Ad

While Siniakova and Hunter will claim $175,420 in total by virtue of their title victory, Krunic and Danilina will receive a total of $98,700. Meanwhile, the teams that were eliminated in the semifinals will each receive $53,000, while the four teams that lost in the quarterfinals will bag $27,420, respectively. Lastly, each of the teams that lost in the second round and the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament will receive $15,530 and $10,360.

For those unaware, the doubles title-winning prize money went up 13.44% from the 2024 edition, marking a change of nearly 14% in singles and doubles competitions at the Wuhan Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More