"Y’all keep describing exactly what Emma Raducanu did but yet if this post was about Emma everyone would say she’ll be a one-slam wonder"- Tennis fans on whether Iga Swiatek was considered a one-Slam wonder

Iga Swiatek is the best player in women's tennis currently, courtesy of a magnificent 2022 season.

The Pole rose to prominence in 2020 after winning the French Open without dropping a single set. Iga Swiatek stunned top seed Simona Halep in the last 16 before beating Martina Trevisan, Nadia Podoroska, and Sofia Kenin to win her first Major.

A fan asked on Reddit if anyone thought of the Pole as a 'one-Slam wonder' following her victory at Roland Garros two years ago.

Several claimed that Swiatek was not considered a one-Slam wonder given how dominant her run to her maiden Major and Roland Garros title was.

"Nah. Her first RG run was one of the most dominant runs to a title. The way she beat Simona gagged me a little so I kinda knew that she was gonna win RG again someday. I was kinda shocked when she lost to Sakkari last year ngl," one fan commented.

Another fan was of the opinion that even if Iga Swiatek did not do well on hard and grasscourt, she was expected to win the French Open again.

"She didn’t drop a set the whole tournament, she didn’t drop more than four games in any set, and dropped the least games since Graf in 1988 (the one where she double-bageled Zvereva in the final). Even if she was absolute s**t on hard and grass, you had to figure she’d win more French Opens."

One fan drew parallels to Emma Raducanu's run to the 2021 US Open title.

"You also just described Emma's 2021 run," another fan replied in the thread.

In a glittering 2022 season, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has won two Grand Slam titles this season

Iga Swiatek won the French Open and the US Open this year

Iga Swiatek has won two Grand Slams this season, winning the French Open and most recently, the US Open. The 21-year-old beat Coco Gauff in the final in Paris while defeating Ons Jabeur in the title clash at Flushing Meadows for her first hardcourt Major title and her third Grand Slam trophy.

Swiatek has won seven titles so far this season and has won ten titles in her career, with the Pole yet to drop a set in a title clash. The 21-year-old is currently the World No. 1 with 10,365 points to her name. The Pole will look to maintain her dominant run of form for the remainder of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far