“Yet another Kyrgios tweet that aged terribly? Shocking” - Tennis fans make fun of Nick Kyrgios for an old tweet following Borna Coric’s 2022 Cincinnati Open triumph

Nick Kyrgios has never shied away from speaking his mind, either in press conferences or on social media. He’s spoken about a wide range of topics, especially on Twitter and Instagram - including taking a dig at the newly-crowned Western & Southern Open champion Borna Coric.

The Australian took to Twitter in 2020 to make fun of Coric, calling him "boring." This was in response to the Croatian stating that Kyrgios should not be speaking about other people’s behavior.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @borna_coric But yes, a tad bored watching your boring ass tennis and personality bringing absolutely zero to the sport. @borna_coric But yes, a tad bored watching your boring ass tennis and personality bringing absolutely zero to the sport.

Following Coric’s title-winning run in Cincinnati, fans dug up that tweet to make fun of him. One user sarcastically asked Kyrgios how his Masters 1000 title was, to remind him that he had none.

"How's that Masters 1000 trophy" the fan tweeted.

Coric isn’t the first player Kyrgios has publicly spoken out against, with one fan reminding us that he’s said similar stuff about Pablo Carreno Busta and Casper Ruud too.

Since then, Carreno Busta and Coric have won a Masters 1000 title each while Ruud reached a final at that level, in addition to a maiden Grand Slam title clash at the French Open.

“Ruud, Carreno, Coric. All 3 made it to an M1000 final after similar comments from Kyrgios. Carreno and Coric won. Ruud did not but he also reached a GS final,” a fan pointed out in Spanish.

SvenARG @SvenARG Ruud

Carreño

Coric

Los 3 llegaron a una final de M1000 después de comentarios similares de Kyrgios. Carreño y Coric ganaron. Ruud no pero llegó también a una final de GS

Here are some more fan reactions to Kyrgios’ tweet about Coric:

the guy with boring ass tennis and whose personality brings absolutely zero to the sport just won a m1000 and this thrash bag?

Ya van dos semanas consecutivas donde salen campeones tipos que Kyrgios ninguneó ☠️☠️☠️

Elena @EleRivo98

Oggi nel maschile per me situazione win winTifo Tsitsipas, ma se vince Coric godo per questo pagliaccio

Confident Nick Kyrgios arrives in New York for 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2019 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has landed in New York to begin preparations for the upcoming US Open, which begins on August 29. The World No. 26 sounded confident as he took to Instagram to post an old photo of himself from a previous edition of the Flushing Meadows event.

“Young Kygs in NY. Let's turn this sh*t back,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories.

The Australian, with a 31-9 win-loss record this season, will enter the year’s final Major with form and momentum on his side. Nine years after turning professional in 2013, he reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

He brushed that defeat aside at the Citi Open, where he beat the likes of Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, and Yoshihito Nishioka to lift his seventh ATP singles title and first since his triumph at the same event in 2019.

The 27-year-old is set to make his eighth appearance at the US Open. While he has not been able to move past the third round in all his previous appearances, he is one of the favorites to make a deep run in this year’s edition.

