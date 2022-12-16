"I have not heard one story where they've acted as a jerk" - Leading American sports commentator showers praise on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer, who has been one of the most respected figures in the history of tennis, has been showered with praise by American sports commentator Brett Haber for his admirable character. Haber stated that he has not heard a single unpleasant story about the former World No. 1.

Besides his prowess on the court, fans have always looked up to the Swiss maestro for his personality and humble nature off the court as well. His 19 consecutive ATP Fans Favorite Awards from 2003 to 2021 are a reflection of that.

In a recent conversation during the Court-side with Bellinson Tennis podcast, Haber conveyed that he has never heard anything unflattering about the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"I'm not joking around. Every athlete has had bad stories, some good stories. Every person, you get them on their bad day and if you judge them by that, it's probably not that pretty. But, I've yet to hear a story in 20 years of public life about Roger Federer that is unflattering," he stated.

He also went on to praise World No. 2 Rafael Nadal for his exceptional personality. Haber stated that he has "not heard one story" where both Nadal and Federer "have been less than what you would hope your sports idol is supposed to be."

"In all the interactions that have been related to me by people that are genuinely close to them, I have not heard one story where they've acted [as] a jerk, where they've been less than what you would hope your sports idol is supposed to be," Haber expressed.

"I'm easily in awe of what they did between the lines" - Brett Haber on Federer and Nadal's contribution to the sport

Federer and Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup

Brett Haber also praised Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for their contributions to the sport. The American commentator conveyed that he is "easily in awe" of how both players have promoted sportsmanship through their commendable gestures over the years.

"I'm easily in awe of what they did between the lines. I'm in awe of the people they are and the way they have promoted sportsmanship and fair play and relationships in the sport, in general," he said.

Haber feels that such admirable personalities rarely co-exist in the field of sports nowadays.

"That's the thing I wonder, it hasn't always been the case right? I mean, we've seen some of the greatest rivals who have not always either gotten along with each other or represent themselves in the best line. That cannot be said for either of these guys," he added.

