"Yet she has not been nominated for Most Improved Player of year" - Fans react as Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup 2024 title

Fans online have expressed frustration and disbelief over Jasmine Paolini's omission from the WTA Most Improved Player of the Year nominations following her pivotal role in leading Italy to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals title.

On Wednesday, November 20, Italy's Lucia Bronzetti defeated Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4 to give the Italians a 1-0 lead in the final of the BJK Cup Finals. In the next singles tie, Paolini sailed past Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-1 to help Italy seal its fifth BJK Cup title after the heartbreak in the final against Canada last year.

Paolini’s 2024 season was a remarkable breakthrough year. She won her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai, before registering runner-up finishes at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. She also shone on the global stage, clinching Olympic gold in doubles and playing a crucial role in Italy’s BJK Cup triumph.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Before 2024, Paolini had never advanced beyond the second round of a Grand Slam event. The progress she has made over the past year is exceptional. Despite this, she was not nominated for the Most Improved Player at the WTA Player Awards leaving fans surprised. Many shared their reaction to a list of her accolades this year shared by Billie Jean King Cup on X.

"And yet she has NOT been nomitated for the WTA Most Improved Player of year…" one wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Yet she is not included on Most improved player final list?. Yall play in my girls face way too much. I’m actually annoyed!" another wrote.

"These achievements make the nomination snub look even more ridiculous. Jasmine has had a stellar season and is definitely the most improved player on tour!" a third fan said.

Some praised Paolini's incredible 2024 season ending with her BJK Cup triumph.

"She peaked late in her career but she is making it worthwhile," a fan wrote.

"Books should start like this “In 2024, the year of Jasmine Paolini…"" another said.

"That girl is on fire! 🔥💥🔥 Such an inspiration!" yet another fan wrote.

"Unbelievable year" - Jasmine Paolini reflects on her 2024 season after Billie Jean King Cup triumph

Jasmine Paolini at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image: Getty)

After defeating Rebecca Sramkova and leading Italy to the Billie Jean King Cup title, Jasmine Paolini looked back at her "crazy" year (via Billie Jean King Cup):

"Unbelievable year," Paolini said. "It’s a crazy year, I don’t know, to finish like this with a title in Billie Jean King Cup it’s amazing, I don’t have words to describe it. I’m trying just to enjoy every moment. It’s important to understand where you are, I feel lucky to be in this position, in this team. I think we played unbelievable this week."

At the WTA Player Awards, Paolini has been nominated for the Player of the Year Award for her phenomenal achievements in 2024. She will compete against Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen, and Coco Gauff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback