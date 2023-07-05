Yibing Wu reportedly passes out due to breathing issues at Wimbledon, resumes play against Frances Tiafoe after urgent medical timeout

Chinese tennis professional Yibing Wu had an unfortunate incident during his first-round match with Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Playing against the tenth seed of the tournament, Wu fought hard but his efforts were in vain as he lost the first set to Tiafoe after a tense tiebreaker. However, during the second set, when the Chinese was down by a set, he took a medical timeout while motioning to his heart.

Wu then left the court to seek urgent medical treatment and reportedly fainted just as he made his way off the court. After some time, Yibing Wu returned to the court and resumed the match. However, despite his heroic efforts to get back to the court, the American won the match, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Randy Walker @TennisPublisher Yibing Wu has fainted/passed out when taken off the court at #Wimbledon , Rennae Stubbs reports on ESPN Yibing Wu has fainted/passed out when taken off the court at #Wimbledon, Rennae Stubbs reports on ESPN

Currently ranked No. 62 in the world, Wu made his Grand Slam debut in 2022 at the US Open. Having earned his main draw qualification, the Chinese lost to Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the tournament.

This year, Wu made his debut at the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon. In the two Majors outside of Wimbledon, the 23-year-old lost in the first round.

How has Frances Tiafoe fared in 2023 so far?

Viking Open Nottingham - Day 3

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his 2023 season at the inaugural United Cup held in Brisbane, winning all of his matches in the tournament.

Continuing his run in Australia, the World No. 10 then plied his trade at the Australian Open. However, he lost to Russia's Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Melbourne Major.

At the Dallas Open, Tiafoe lost to compatriot J.J. Wolf in the quarterfinals. He fell to another American in Acapulco, this time, to Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe displayed much better tennis at the 2023 Indian Wells as he reached the semifinals of the tournament. However, the then-World No. 16 lost to Medvedev in the last eight. Frances Tiafoe won the first title of the season at the Houston Open, beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final to lift the trophy.

At Roland Garros, Frances Tiafoe lost to Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Major. He won his second title of the season at the Stuttgart Open. Up against, Jan-Lennard Struff in the summit clash, Tiafoe won the title through a last-set tiebreaker.

Before coming to Wimbledon, Frances Tiafoe lost to Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Queen's Club Championships. In 2022, Tiafoe lost in the fourth round of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes