"You almost feel helpless at times" - Novak Djokovic sends his sympathies to Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios amid duo's injury struggles

Novak Djokovic sent his sympathies to a struggling Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios after booking his place in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, wishing them well in their injury recovery. The Serb himself has just recovered from an injury after being forced to withdraw from the French Open last month.

A few days ago, Djokovic's participation at Wimbledon was under a cloud of doubt due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery. However, the World No. 2 was quick to recover from the meniscus tear and is busy hunting for his eighth title at SW19. On Tuesday, he took down Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a routine display on Center Court.

Murray, however, has not been as lucky. The Brit was suffering from a back injury and underwent a spinal cord surgery before Wimbledon, hoping to get fit in time for one last outing in front of his home fans. However, the former World No. 1 could not, and announced his withdrawal from the event hours before his opener against Tomas Machac.

On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios is yet to play a competitive match all year, and played only one last year. The Aussie is recuperating from a wrist injury at the moment, and is expected to be back in action before the end of the season.

Speaking in his on-court interview after beating Kopriva, Djokovic addressed Murray's withdrawal, stating that it was a big blow for Wimbledon. The Serb hoped his colleague will get the chance to finish his career on his own terms, perhaps even reconsider his retirement decision in the coming days.

"Andy Murray withdrawing is a great blow to the tournament. Great respect to him. All he’s done in this tournament… In this sport," Djokovic said.

“I hope he’ll be able to finish his career on his terms. I heard he’s going to play doubles. Hopefully he’ll give it another shot next year in singles. I just send him my best… it’s worth acknowledging all these athletes that are struggling," he added.

In light of that, Djokovic believed that he has been lucky when it comes to injuries, not having any serious issue so far unlike most players through their career.

He turned his attention to Kyrgios at that point, remarking that he empathized with the Aussie and those like him who end up being sidelined for a long time because of fitness reasons and end up with a feeling of helplessness.

“I’ve been fortunate comparing myself to other 37 year olds. I had injuries like anybody else but they come and go. It’s part of what you do. You just have to accept it and embrace it. I think Nick Kyrgios is in the commentary box. He’s been struggling a lot with injuries. Talking about major injuries he’s had a few," Djokovic said.

"I’ve been very fortunate to not be away from tennis for long. As an athlete I empathize with Nick and anyone who’s struggling. You almost feel helpless at times that something isn’t allowing you to come back to what you love most and you’re unable to do your profession for years," he added.

Novak Djokovic to take on Jacob Fearnley in Wimbledon second round

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Following his first round win, Novak Djokovic will take on Jacob Fearnley in the second round at Wimbledon. The 22-year-old British wildcard also came through the first round in a straight-sets win.

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, Djokovic admitted that he has never seen Fearnley in action before and that he will have to do his homework. While he expected the home crowd to support one of their own, he was more concerned with his own fitness and keeping a high level for what lies ahead.

"I've never seen him play. I don't know anything about him, so I'll have to do my homework. I know he got a wild card to play in the tournament, so I'll be analysing his match today to see what I'm up against. Being British, the crowd will be on his side. You never like to face a British player at Wimbledon," Djokovic said.

"Beyond that, I'm looking forward to my second round. For me, the most important thing is to keep this good feeling on court, keep my body and knee fit so I can play five sets at the highest level. That's what matters most to me right now," he added.

A win against the Brit would pit Djokovic against either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Alexei Popyrin in the third round at SW19.

