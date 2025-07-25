"You amaze me" - Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman swoons with pride as American storms into Citi DC Open QF for Frances Tiafoe blockbuster

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman couldn't hide her amazement at the American ATP star's third-round victory at the ongoing 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington. The win helped Shelton reach the quarterfinals of the combined ATP and WTA 500 event, where he is slated to face compatriot and friend Frances Tiafoe in what should be an entertaining match.

On Thursday, July 24, Shelton, the No. 4 seed in Washington's men's singles draw, locked horns with 15th seed Gabriel Diallo. The American produced a serving masterclass, as he fired 16 aces and only made two double faults. He was clinical on return as well, converting three out of four break points. The final scoreline was a one-sided 6-3, 6-2 in the ATP No. 8's favor.

In the aftermath of Ben Shelton's emphatic win, the 22-year-old's girlfriend, USWNT soccer sensation Trinity Rodman, took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her boyfriend celebrating his win over Diallo. The picture featured the final score as well. Rodman captioned the post:

"U amaze me everyday"

Rodman's IG Story featuring Shelton celebrating his third-round win over Diallo at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington (Source: Instagram/trinity_rodman)

Frances Tiafoe, who considers Washington his home tournament, awaits Shelton in the next round. Tiafoe, like Shelton, was in red-hot form in the third round as he took down No. 9 seed Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-4.

Ben Shelton heads into Washington QF clash against Frances Tiafoe with narrow lead in pair's head-to-head

Ben Shelton (left) and Frances Tiafoe (right) during men's doubles action at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Getty)

Three ATP Tour-level meetings have so far taken place between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. As things stand, the former leads the head-to-head 2-1. Their very first encounter came in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. Here, it was Shelton who emerged victorious after four entertaining sets. The younger of the two Americans furthered his head-to-head lead by defeating Tiafoe in three sets in the final of last year's ATP 250 clay event in Houston.

Their latest meeting though, a third-round clash at the 2024 US Open, went the older American's way. Finding himself two-sets-to-one down, the 27-year-old mounted a spirited comeback at Flushing Meadows, as he won the fourth and fifth sets 6-4, 6-3 respectively, to oust Shelton from the hardcourt Major.

Interestingly, the Americans had paired up to play men's doubles at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, but they faltered in the very first round as they lost to Australian doubles specialists John Peers and Matthew Ebden.

