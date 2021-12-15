"You can't argue against the statistics" - Alexander Zverev supports Novak Djokovic in the GOAT debate

Alexander Zverev has backed Novak Djokovic in the debate over who is the greatest men's tennis player of all time. The World No. 3 believes Djokovic's statistics and records are "simply a fact" and cannot be argued against.

Djokovic is tied with rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on a record 20 Major men's singles titles. However, the Serb holds several other key records. Being most weeks ranked as men's World No. 1 (currently 351 weeks) is arguably the most impressive of them all.

The 34-year-old has won the most ATP Masters 1000 titles (37) of any player. He also holds a winning record against both Nadal (30-28) and Federer (27-23).

By finishing as year-end World No. 1 for the seventh time this season, Djokovic surpassed his idol Pete Sampras in this category.

In an interview with Tennis Magazin, Zverev referenced the popularity of Federer and Nadal. He then listed some of the records Djokovic owns, which he believes are indisputable.

Zverev said:

"I know a lot of tennis fans are more for Roger or Rafa, but you can't argue against the statistics. Novak has won the most Grand Slams with Roger and Rafa. He's been number one in the world for most weeks and has finished number one most years. Novak has won most of the Masters titles and a lot more."

"You can't always go against the numbers and say that Roger or Rafa are better because we've all been fans of them from an early age," Zverev continued. "Sometimes you have to look at things realistically and Novak's records are simply a fact."

Novak Djokovic had one of the greatest seasons in 2021

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the 2021 Wimbledon men's singles trophy

Novak Djokovic has achieved one of the greatest seasons in tennis history this year, posting a 55-7 (88.7%) record. The World No. 1 won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. However, he lost in the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev to win a Calendar Grand Slam.

It was the third year of Djokovic's career where he won three major titles after his 2011 and 2015 campaigns. The Serb won two other titles - the Belgrade Open and the Paris Masters.

