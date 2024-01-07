"You did a bad job, that's all your fault" - Aryna Sabalenka hilariously blames her team for defeat to Elena Rybakina in Brisbane International final

Aryna Sabalenka sarcastically thanked Elena Rybakina for allowing her to win a few points in their Brisbane International final.

The two players locked horns in the title match on Sunday, January 7. Rybakina came out with guns blazing and didn't allow Sabalenka any time to settle into the contest. She ended the World No. 2's 15-match win streak Down Under by defeating her 6-0, 6-3, and clinched her sixth career title.

Speaking at the post-match trophy presentation, Sabalenka began her speech by jokingly blaming her coaching team for the defeat.

"Couple of words to my team. You did a bad job today. Wow. 6-0, 6-3. That's all your fault guys," she said with a laugh.

Expand Tweet

The Belarusian then congratulated Rybakina on her win and on a light note thanked the Kazakh player for letting her win at least a few points in the final.

"Well, honestly I don't know where to start. First of all, Elena wow. Thank you for those 3 games at least. We made it look like a fight. Great job, congrats to you and your team on an amazing week. And see you in Melbourne," she added.

"They are doing a good job, no matter what Aryna Sabalenka says" - Elena Rybakina praises Belarusian's team for their hard work

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 US Open.

Later, Elena Rybakina began her speech by congratulating Aryna Sabalenka and her coaching team and stated that the Belarusian's team was doing a good job, despite what the World No. 2 had just said.

"Congrats to your team. They are doing a job job, no matter what Aryna says you are doing a really good job," she said.

Rybakina, with the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy in her arms, then reserved words of praise for Sabalenka and stated that she hoped they would continue to push each other going forward.

"Despite the score, it's always tough to play against you. We always push each other and I think that's great. We improve this way, so hopefully we continue," she added.

Rybakina has been in dominant form in Brisbane all week. The World No. 4 lost just 15 games en route to the title, losing more than three games in a set just one time during the entire tournament. She will now head to the Australian Open, where she will hope to dethrone reigning champion Sabalenka.