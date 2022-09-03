"You can expect anything from Serena; after all, she is Serena, and people tend to forget this" - Ons Jabeur on Serena Williams after reaching US Open 4R

Ons Jabeur was all praise for Serena Williams after beating Shelby Rogers in three sets on Friday to reach the fourth round at the US Open.

Jabeur, 28, started slowly, dropping the opener against her American opponent. However, the Wimbledon finalist roared back into the contest, dropping only seven games in the next two sets to progress to the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Meanwhile, Williams, a six-time winner in New York, is playing the last tournament of her illustrious career this fortnight. The 40-year-old will take on Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the second week and extend her farewell party in the Big Apple.

The 23-time Major winner won only one of her four singles matches all year coming into New York but has caught fire in her 21st and final Flushing Meadows campaign. Williams saw off Danka Kovinic in the first round before upsetting second seed Anett Kontaveit in the next, sparking expectations of an unlikely title run.

In her press conference after beating Rogers, Jabeur said that expecting the unexpected has always been the norm for Williams.

"I mean, she's unbelievable. And I said that in Wimbledon, you can expect anything from Serena. After all, she is Serena, and people tend to forget this. No matter what the age is, and she has a lot of experience. If she puts something in her mind, she will do it. Pretty impressed, especially with the second match she played against Anett," Ons Jabeur said.

She said that she's looking forward to potentially facing Williams in the last eight.

"Even when I practiced with her, I felt she was moving well, hitting hard. It's nice to see her back. I wish we can meet in the quarterfinals," she added.

Ons Jabeur will next take on Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian will have her task cut out for her as she is yet to take a set off Kudermetova in three previous meetings.

"Means a lot" - Ons Jabeur after reaching fourth week at all four Majors

With her win over Rogers, Ons Jabeur has now reached the second week of all four Majors. Apart from reaching the Wimbledon final, the Tunisian has made the fourth round twice at Roland Garros.

After losing in the third round at Flushing Meadows in the last three years, Jabeur was relieved to reach the second week.

While she had no qualms admitting that her hardcourt game was a work in progress, she doesn't want to stop in the Round of 16 either.

"Finally (smiling)," said Jabeur. "Just means a lot. You know, I know that I don't play the best on hard court, but it's always amazing to see how I'm improving, how I'm pushing my limits. I'm just gonna keep fighting and keep pushing and breaking records here."

