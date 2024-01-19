"You changed my life forever" - Boris Becker pens heartfelt message for his son Noah on his 30th birthday

Boris Becker recently wished his eldest son Noah Gabriel on his 30th birthday by sharing an adorable video montage featuring photos of their father-son moments over the years.

Noah, born in 1994, is the oldest of Becker’s four children, from his first marriage to ex-wife Barbara Becker, a German-American model, actress, and designer. The couple divorced in 2001 when Noah was seven years old.

Becker posted a clip on his Instagram account on Thursday, January 18, which showed various pictures of him and Noah from childhood to adulthood accompanied by the song ‘What Love Is’ by Zimmer90 playing in the background.

"Happy Birthday Noah🎈! Can’t believe it’s been 30 years already since you changed my life forever! Love Papa," Becker wrote.

Noah Becker is a musician, producer, actor, and artist. He has also appeared in some TV shows and music videos, such as 'Ladies of Rap (2012)' and '5 More Days Til Summer (2019)'. (via IMDb)

"I want to compare Novak Djokovic to a Lionel Messi, a LeBron James and a Tom Brady" - Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at the 2016 French Open

Boris Becker drew parallels between Novak Djokovic and legendary athletes such as Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Tom Brady.

According to Becker, Djokovic stands among the world's elite athletes, acknowledging the Serb's remarkable achievements in tennis with 24 Grand Slam titles, 40 ATP 1000 Masters victories, and seven ATP Finals titles.

The German emphasized that Djokovic's greatness transcends tennis, labeling him not only the best tennis player but the "best sportsman" currently.

"Maybe you have to look at it more generally and he's not just the best tennis player at the moment, but the best sportsman. I want to compare him to a Lionel Messi, a LeBron James and a Tom Brady," Becker said on Eurosport Germany's Tennis Podcast in November 2023.

"For me, that's the category Novak is in because all these athletes are dominating or have dominated their sport even in their mid or late thirties," he added.

Boris Becker also expressed optimism about witnessing the prolonged career of the World No. 1, believing it would serve as a valuable lesson for aspiring younger players.

"I hope he continues to do so for a long time because nothing better can happen to young players than to compete on the same level as the most successful player of all time. That's the best lesson in tennis," he said.