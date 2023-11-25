Boris Becker compared Novak Djokovic to the likes of Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Tom Brady. He feels that the Serb is up there among the elite athletes of the world.

Over the years, Djokovic has broken several records on the tour, cementing his status as an undisputed figure in the sport. He has 24 Grand Slams, 40 ATP 1000 Masters and seven ATP Finals titles. The only record remaining for the Serb to catch is Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer for total career titles in the Open Era.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany's Tennis Podcast, Becker said Djokovic's greatness shines beyond tennis. He opined that the Serb is not just the best tennis player but the "best sportsman" at the moment.

"Maybe you have to look at it more generally and he's not just the best tennis player at the moment, but the best sportsman. I want to compare him to a Lionel Messi, a LeBron James and a Tom Brady," Becker said..

"For me, that's the category Novak is in because all these athletes are dominating or have dominated their sport even in their mid or late thirties."

The German expressed hopes of witnessing the World No. 1 continue for a long time as he feels that it will be a lesson for younger players.

"I hope he continues to do so for a long time because nothing better can happen to young players than to compete on the same level as the most successful player of all time. That's the best lesson in tennis," he said.

Novak Djokovic is the "lion king", says Boris Becker

The Serb in action at the 2023 Davis Cup

Boris Becker labeled Novak Djokovic as the "lion king." He reflected on the World No. 1's illustrious career spanning almost two decades and was left in awe at how he is playing his "best tennis" at the age of 36.

"For me, he is the lion king. We do our best to teach tennis fans what is impossible to teach: What this player has won in his 16 or 17-year career and that he is perhaps playing his best tennis at the age of 36," Becker stated.

Becker reckoned that the Serb's achievements this season, including the three Grand Slams, are "out of this world."

"He has won three Grand Slam tournaments this year and reached the final at Wimbledon - he was close to the calendar Grand Slam at the age of 36. This is out of this world," he added.

Djokovic most recently played at the 2023 ATP Finals. He defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the final to claim his seventh title at the year-end championship.

