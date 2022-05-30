"You come at the King, you best not miss" - Tennis fans in awe as Rafael Nadal pulls off sublime comeback win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at French Open

Rafael Nadal turned back the clock with a vintage performance at the 2022 French Open, coming from a set down to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday. In what was only his third ever five-setter at the tournament, the Mallorcan prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 after four hours and 21 minutes.
With the temperature unexpectedly low at the start of the match, the Spaniard struggled to get his footing. However, once he found his groove in the second set, it was smooth sailing for the 21-time Grand Slam champion till a minor hiccup in the fourth set.
Both the World No. 5 and Auger-Aliassime played their hearts out for the entirety of the match, a fact that did not go unnoticed by buzzing fans on Court Philippe Chatrier. Multiple standing ovations were bestowed on the duo for the performance they put out on Sunday, a sentiment expressed by fans on social media as well.
Users flocked to Twitter to lavish praise on the former World No. 1 for the incredible tenacity and grit he displayed against his much-younger opponent, remarking that he fully deserves the 'King of Clay' title.
"You come at the king, you best not miss," one account posted.
"Magnificent closing by [Rafa]! Felix didn't give in. Rafa had to fight very hard to protect his house. Superb level from both in the 5th. Privilege to watch that. Recover fast, Rafa," another fan tweeted.
"Nadal casually watched Real Madrid win the Champions League yesterday and still found second wind to go past Aliassime in 5 sets. Incredible levels tonight," one user wrote.
"Rafael Nadal in full flight on La Terre Battue. The greatest sight in all of sport. Who is the best on the surface of truth? The humble bull. Who is the 2nd best? The injured humble bull. Vamos Campeon, we are with you," another user tweeted.
The Canadian also received high praise from fans for the way he almost pulled off one of the toughest feats in modern-day tennis -- beating the 35-year-old Nadal in five sets in Paris.
Many fans opined that Auger-Aliassime should be proud of himself despite the result not going in his favour, admitting that he would have been the winner against anyone except Nadal on the night.
"Between the Medvedev match at AO and this match against Nadal at RG, Felix deserves a ton of credit for brining the juice in these matches. He required A+ stuff out of A+ opponents. Head should be held very high," one fan wrote.
Rafael Nadal takes on Novak Djokovic in blockbuster French Open quarterfinal
Following his victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Rafael Nadal will square off against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The Serb beat Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in the fourth round and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.
Nadal trails his head-to-head against the World No. 1 28-30 but leads 19-8 on clay, including 7-2 at Roland Garros. Having lost in four sets the last time they faced off at the 2021 French Open, the Mallorcan will look for revenge against the 34-year-old in what should be a blockbuster clash.