"You come at the King, you best not miss" - Tennis fans in awe as Rafael Nadal pulls off sublime comeback win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at French Open

Rafael Nadal turned back the clock with a vintage performance at the 2022 French Open, coming from a set down to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday. In what was only his third ever five-setter at the tournament, the Mallorcan prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 after four hours and 21 minutes.

With the temperature unexpectedly low at the start of the match, the Spaniard struggled to get his footing. However, once he found his groove in the second set, it was smooth sailing for the 21-time Grand Slam champion till a minor hiccup in the fourth set.

Both the World No. 5 and Auger-Aliassime played their hearts out for the entirety of the match, a fact that did not go unnoticed by buzzing fans on Court Philippe Chatrier. Multiple standing ovations were bestowed on the duo for the performance they put out on Sunday, a sentiment expressed by fans on social media as well.

Users flocked to Twitter to lavish praise on the former World No. 1 for the incredible tenacity and grit he displayed against his much-younger opponent, remarking that he fully deserves the 'King of Clay' title.

"You come at the king, you best not miss," one account posted.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



fights past a resilient Auger-Aliassime to reach the You come at the king, you best not miss @RafaelNadal fights past a resilient Auger-Aliassime to reach the #RolandGarros Quarterfinals. You come at the king, you best not miss 👑@RafaelNadal fights past a resilient Auger-Aliassime to reach the #RolandGarros Quarterfinals. https://t.co/cAryw4y8BP

José Morgado @josemorgado



He will face #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic, who is also playing a 16h RG QF. 13 times champ Rafael Nadal survives an incredible 4h22 battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime, beating the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the QFs at #RolandGarros for the 16th time.He will face #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic, who is also playing a 16h RG QF. 13 times champ Rafael Nadal survives an incredible 4h22 battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime, beating the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the QFs at #RolandGarros for the 16th time.He will face #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic, who is also playing a 16h RG QF. https://t.co/tDEeyXXT5U

"Magnificent closing by [Rafa]! Felix didn't give in. Rafa had to fight very hard to protect his house. Superb level from both in the 5th. Privilege to watch that. Recover fast, Rafa," another fan tweeted.

AR @BuggyWhipFH



What’s the saying. If you’re in it, you can win it You know how Real Madrid jammed their way to the 14th. We going to need some of the same energy in the next week for NadalWhat’s the saying. If you’re in it, you can win it You know how Real Madrid jammed their way to the 14th. We going to need some of the same energy in the next week for Nadal 😭😭😭What’s the saying. If you’re in it, you can win it 😁

Chris Fowler @cbfowler Magnificent closing by @RafaelNadal ! Felix didn't give in. Rafa had to fight very hard to protect his house. Superb level from both in the 5th. Privilege to watch that. Recover fast, Rafa. Just a shame the Collision of Legends will be in QF. #RolandGarros Magnificent closing by @RafaelNadal ! Felix didn't give in. Rafa had to fight very hard to protect his house. Superb level from both in the 5th. Privilege to watch that. Recover fast, Rafa. Just a shame the Collision of Legends will be in QF. #RolandGarros

"Nadal casually watched Real Madrid win the Champions League yesterday and still found second wind to go past Aliassime in 5 sets. Incredible levels tonight," one user wrote.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Nadal casually watched Real Madrid win the Champions League yesterday and still found second wind to go past Aliassime in 5 sets. Incredible levels tonight. Nadal casually watched Real Madrid win the Champions League yesterday and still found second wind to go past Aliassime in 5 sets. Incredible levels tonight.

Gill Gross 🗽 @Gill_Gross There were dips, but the three sets that Nadal won today were absolute class. What a match. There were dips, but the three sets that Nadal won today were absolute class. What a match.

Dick Vitale @DickieV @RafaelNadal was pushed to the limit at @rolandgarros by young talented @felixtennis .A 5 set battle that had Rafa reach back for some spectacular shots to move into the quarter finals where he will face @DjokerNole on Tuesday.Yes the Joker is # 1 but Rafa is the KING OF CLAY ! .@RafaelNadal was pushed to the limit at @rolandgarros by young talented @felixtennis.A 5 set battle that had Rafa reach back for some spectacular shots to move into the quarter finals where he will face @DjokerNole on Tuesday.Yes the Joker is # 1 but Rafa is the KING OF CLAY ! https://t.co/tHPzqqKxVb

"Rafael Nadal in full flight on La Terre Battue. The greatest sight in all of sport. Who is the best on the surface of truth? The humble bull. Who is the 2nd best? The injured humble bull. Vamos Campeon, we are with you," another user tweeted.

Benhanen @kela9123 Rafael Nadal in full flight on La Terre Battue. The greatest sight in all of sport. Who is the best on the surface of truth? The humble bull. Who is the 2nd best? The injured humble bull. On Tuesday, we play the 3rd best.



Vamos Campeon, we are with you. Rafael Nadal in full flight on La Terre Battue. The greatest sight in all of sport. Who is the best on the surface of truth? The humble bull. Who is the 2nd best? The injured humble bull. On Tuesday, we play the 3rd best.Vamos Campeon, we are with you.

ITF @ITFTennis







📸: The King of Clay finds a way @RafaelNadal edges past Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in Paris and set a 59th matchup against Djokovic!📸: #RolandGarros The King of Clay finds a way 🙌🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal edges past Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in Paris and set a 59th matchup against Djokovic!📸: #RolandGarros https://t.co/My27qqqrf6

The Canadian also received high praise from fans for the way he almost pulled off one of the toughest feats in modern-day tennis -- beating the 35-year-old Nadal in five sets in Paris.

Many fans opined that Auger-Aliassime should be proud of himself despite the result not going in his favour, admitting that he would have been the winner against anyone except Nadal on the night.

"Between the Medvedev match at AO and this match against Nadal at RG, Felix deserves a ton of credit for brining the juice in these matches. He required A+ stuff out of A+ opponents. Head should be held very high," one fan wrote.

Gill Gross 🗽 @Gill_Gross Between the Medvedev match at AO and this match against Nadal at RG, Felix deserves a ton of credit for brining the juice in these matches. He required A+ stuff out of A+ opponents.



Head should be held very high. Between the Medvedev match at AO and this match against Nadal at RG, Felix deserves a ton of credit for brining the juice in these matches. He required A+ stuff out of A+ opponents.Head should be held very high.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey I will say the same thing I said at the Australian Open



Cannot wait to watch Felix Auger Aliassime play at Wimbledon. His game looks tailor-made for grass I will say the same thing I said at the Australian OpenCannot wait to watch Felix Auger Aliassime play at Wimbledon. His game looks tailor-made for grass

Tennis Canada @TennisCanada



Felix Auger-Aliassime came closer than most, becoming just the 3rd man to push the King of Clay to 5 sets at the French Open, but in the end Nadal prevailed. Read more:

ow.ly/rM1C50JkrPa Beating Rafael Nadal at #RolandGarros is one of the toughest tasks in tennis.Felix Auger-Aliassime came closer than most, becoming just the 3rd man to push the King of Clay to 5 sets at the French Open, but in the end Nadal prevailed. Read more: Beating Rafael Nadal at #RolandGarros is one of the toughest tasks in tennis. Felix Auger-Aliassime came closer than most, becoming just the 3rd man to push the King of Clay to 5 sets at the French Open, but in the end Nadal prevailed. Read more: 👇ow.ly/rM1C50JkrPa

Rafael Nadal takes on Novak Djokovic in blockbuster French Open quarterfinal

The Spaniard locks horns with Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Following his victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Rafael Nadal will square off against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The Serb beat Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in the fourth round and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Novak Djokovic claims 16th quarter-finals spot in Masterful DjokoNovak Djokovic claims 16th quarter-finals spot in @rolandgarros dominating Diego Schwartzman in 3 sets. Next: Nadal or Auger-Aliassime Masterful Djoko 💥Novak Djokovic claims 16th quarter-finals spot in @rolandgarros dominating Diego Schwartzman in 3 sets. Next: Nadal or Auger-Aliassime https://t.co/3jnH2mfBFb

Nadal trails his head-to-head against the World No. 1 28-30 but leads 19-8 on clay, including 7-2 at Roland Garros. Having lost in four sets the last time they faced off at the 2021 French Open, the Mallorcan will look for revenge against the 34-year-old in what should be a blockbuster clash.

