"You can't compare Coco Gauff with any single woman" - Serena Williams's ex-coach unlocks key to American's US Open 2023 triumph

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams's former coach, has revealed the key to Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open title win.

The American teenager secured her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows by beating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final. She came from behind to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and six minutes on Saturday (September 9).

The sixth seed entered the title bout as the underdog against the powerful second seed, who became the World No. 1 on Monday (September 11). Sabalenka replaced Iga Swiatek at the top of the WTA rankings.

However, in a final marked by numerous mistakes from both players and witnessed by a record crowd of 28,143, Gauff displayed composure in critical moments to earn a well-deserved win.

Mouratoglou posted a reel on Instagram, noting that the difference between the past and present versions of Gauff is that she's now more calm. Her attitude has also changed dramatically.

"The difference that I see in the Coco of before and the Coco of today is that she is mentally more calm.

"She matured so much in the last two months. I have seen some big changes in her attitude on the court and the attitude is just the consequence of how you feel inside," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou cited Gauff's fourth-round match against Caroline Wozniacki as an example of how she turned the match in her favor after dropping the second set and trailing in the third. She also did not panic like she did a year ago.

"She had one match very key for me was the one against Caroline Wozniacki when she lost the second and was one down in the third. And I could see because I know her very well. I think it was obvious, the panic taking her completely," he said.

"And from one point to the other literally, she started to play unbelievable. She refused to lose. And if you look at the scenario of that final, same she didn't panic, and that makes such a difference. She wasn't able to do that a year ago; now, she is," he added.

The Frenchman added that Coco Gauff's movements, as well as her ability to defend and bring balls back into play, are by far the best in women's tennis. He also said that she cannot be compared to other players on the WTA Tour.

"The way she moves and her ability to defend and bring so many balls back which is by far the best of the women's game, and you can't compare her with any single woman," Mouratoglou said.

Patrick Mouratoglou credits Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert for Coco Gauff's success

Coco Gauff pictured with her US Open trophy

Patrick Mouratoglou gave Coco Gauff's coaches, Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert, credit for doing a great job at helping maintain her confidence. The Frenchman believes that this valuable asset played a crucial role in her US Open triumph.

"We have to give credit to the guys who work with her Pere Riba first and then Brad Gilbert.

"They did a great job at finding a way for her to keep her confidence. This is such an asset and actually why she won this final, thanks to that," Mouratoglou said.

Brad Gilbert embarked on a coaching journey with Coco Gauff in April 2023, a move that has proven to be a pivotal moment in her career. In June 2023, she further fortified her coaching team by bringing Pere Riba on board.

The two coaches have played an instrumental role in elevating Gauff's performance, guiding her to three titles — Washington Open, Cincinnati Open and the US Open — and the quarterfinals of the French Open.

