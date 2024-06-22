"You deserve to be ridiculed";"Vile misogynist" - Fans slam journalist for speaking against Martina Navratilova's 'Take Back Title IX' support

Martina Navratilova has been actively against the inclusion of transwomen in women's sports. She also pledged her support to the 'Take Back Title IX' campaign. Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg does not agree with Navratilova's views and fans slammed the journalist for speaking against the former World No. 1.

Navratilova, along with several other women including Riley Gaines, have participated in the 'Take Back Title IX' bus tour this month to speak up against the inclusion of transwomen in women's sports.

For context, the Title IX civil rights law, established in 1972, banned discrimination and helped women in sports. However, recently, the Joe Biden administration is rewriting the law in favor of the inclusion of transwomen in women's sports in the USA.

Rothenberg believes Navratilova's support for the campaign is 'dispiriting'. He penned his views on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fans, however, were in favor of Martina Navratilova's stance and slammed Rothenberg for his views.

"I will never, ever get used to seeing other men condemn women for wanting to protect women’s sports. Does this guy actually think that @Martina is wrong here? Or does he just not like her tone?" one fan asked.

"Cruel is men in women's sports, Ben," another fan wrote.

Several fans even called Rothenberg a 'misogynist'.

"Men who tell women that it's 'transphobic' to want our own, fair sports, or to oppose vulnerable female inmates being made to share cells with male convicts, or to stand up for teenage girls who don't want to undress beside male bodies in their locker rooms, are misogynists, Ben," one fan wrote.

"Sports fairness means nothing to idiots like you. You deserve to be ridiculed," another fan wrote.

"What are you talking about! @Martina has every right as a woman to say these things, especially being an ICONIC athlete. You are a man and need to step back...," a third fan wrote.

"You’re just making random noise, you vile misogynist," wrote yet another.

Martina Navratilova accused tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg of unethical acts

Martina Navratilova's Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Martina Navratilova took notice of journalist Ben Rothenberg's comments about her participation in the 'Take Back Title IX' campaign. She replied to his post on X and wrote:

"Yet another man telling women what they should care about. And who are you exactly ? Oh yeah, the reporter who tells tennis players its off the record and then prints what they said anyway. Good to know you care about women’s sports and women’s sex based spaces. I care."

In response, Rothenberg defended himself and claimed he had not committed such an act.