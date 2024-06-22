Martina Navratilova has engaged in a war of words with tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg over his condemnation of her apparent transphobia. Rothenberg took issue with Navratilova's stance against Title IX, sparking the contentious back-and-forth.

Navratilova has made no secret about her opposition to trans athletes taking part in women's sports, previously asserting that "women's sports is not the place for mediocre male athletes."

As such, the former World No. 1 is firmly opposed to Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school receiving federal funding, which has also been interpreted to safeguard the rights of transgender students to participate in sports.

Martina Navratilova recently demonstrated her objection to this law by throwing her support behind the 'Our Bodies, Our Sports - Take Back Title IX' rally. Her image appeared on the rally bus alongside the likes of former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, former women's lacrosse coach Kim Russell, and Olympic swimming champion Donna de Varona.

After pictures of the bus being vandalized began circulating online, journalist Ben Rothenberg called out Navratilova for her "anti-trans crusade. He argued that her take had devolved into "transphobic vitriol" instead of advocacy for fairness in women's sports and condemned her "nasty" and "dehumanizing" remarks.

"Martina Navratilova turning this anti-trans crusade into her life's obsession in recent years remains dispiriting! And she turns it into way more transphobic vitriol than just discussing sports fairness, as I've covered before, just being nasty and cruel and dehumanizing. Boo," he posted on X.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion hit back at Rothenberg for attempting to dictate what issues women should prioritize, contending that her concerns stem from her desire to protect women's sports.

"Yet another man telling women what they should care about. And who are you exactly ? Oh yeah, the reporter who tells tennis players its off the record and then prints what they said anyway. Good to know you care about women’s sports and women’s sex based spaces. I care," Martina Navratilova responded.

"I wish you were better than that" - Journalist Ben Rothenberg continues to lambast Martina Navratilova for 'cyberbullying' trans athletes

Martina Navratilova's rebuttal prompted further criticism from tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, who accused her of undermining the platform of freedom and inclusion she built by launching "cyberbullying campaigns" against amateur transgender athletes.

"I’ve never done that. But I care also, about someone who was a beacon of freedom and inclusion in the sport I’ve covered sadly choosing to erode the platform she built with cyberbullying campaigns aimed at obscure, low-level amateur athletes. I wish you were better than that," Rothenberg responded.

It is worth mentioning that the former World No. 1 has previously clarified that she supports transgender rights on a civil level and does not oppose trans athletes in general.

During an appearance on the On with Kara Swisher podcast in December 2023, Navratilova reaffirmed that her concern revolves around "male bodies" competing alongside women despite their physical advantage over female athletes.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," Martina Navratilova said.