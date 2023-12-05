 “Mediocre male bodies taking podium places from female athletes” - Martina Navratilova blasts transgender athletes' victory in the women’s category

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the results of the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships, where two transgender athletes dominated the women’s category.

Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is also an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ issues. She came out as a lesbian in 1981 and has faced discrimination and backlash throughout her career. However, she has also been critical of the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports.

On Monday, December 4, Navratilova shared a tweet by Riley Gaines, a former Olympic swimmer and a vocal opponent of transgender athletes.

Gaines had posted a photo of the podium of the Women’s Singlespeed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships, where Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson, both transgender athletes, were placed first and second, respectively. The only biological woman on the podium was Kristin Chalmers, who came in third.

"Two men take 1st & 2nd at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. @usacycling has 2 categories for men and none for women. Any woman who concedes and doesn’t compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they’re missing out on. Stop participating in the farce," Gaines wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Navratilova retweeted Gaines’ message and added her comment:

"More mediocre male bodies taking podium places from female athletes. And it stinks!!!"

The 18-time Grand Slam champion later replied to another tweet by Piers Morgan, a controversial British journalist and TV personality, who had also expressed his indignation over the situation. Morgan wrote:

"It’s so outrageous. Why aren’t more women standing up against this assault on their rights?"

Navratilova replied:

"Women are standing up but it’s mostly men who make the rules. And it is male bodies who take advantage of these ridiculous rules."

Martina Navratilova on X ( formerly Twitter)

“Not against trans athletes, we are for women to compete on a level field” - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova remains steadfast in her opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

Despite facing accusations of transphobia for her unwavering stance, Navratilova has consistently voiced her concerns about the fairness and competitiveness of women's sports when transgender athletes are allowed to participate.

In a recent interview on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, the 18-time Grand Slam champion reiterated her position, emphasizing the importance of protecting women's athletic opportunities.

"We are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible, which means the males who now identify as women, should compete in a male category and women who identify as men but don't take testosterone can compete as women. Because there is still no advantage physically over other women athletes."

Navratilova expressed her opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports, citing the physical advantages that biological males may have over female athletes.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," Martina Navratilova said.

Martina Navratilova dominated both the singles and doubles circuits during her illustrious career. In Grand Slam tournaments, she claimed 18 singles title victories, an astounding 31 doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles. With a staggering 59 Major trophies adorning her collection, she gracefully stepped away from the sport in 2006.