Martina Navratilova has recently spoken about women’s rights in sports, calling out the idea of including transgender athletes in the women’s category. The tennis legend has been under constant criticism for her take on protecting women’s sports by excluding transgender female athletes from participating in the same category as biological women.

Martina Navratilova’s reaction came after learning about two male cyclists winning a cycle race. Tessa (Michael) Johnson won in women’s 1 ⁄ 2 and single speed, whereas Evelyn Williams won second place in women’s single speed at the Chicago Cyclocross Cup.

She once again confirmed her stance on the matter and argued the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports was ‘wrong and unfair.’ She shared a post calling out USA Cycling for their decision.

“And to those complaining almost all I talk about is this- it’s because there are more and more male bodied trans people (males) competing against females. And winning more and more. This is patently wrong and unfair. So I will keep speaking out, thank you,” she wrote in the post.

The post Martina Navratilova had shared read:

“Race organizers of @usacycling need to stop calling these “women’s events.” You are fooling nobody. These are “beta-male races” where some women get to be involved. In the process you are turning your “sport” into a joke. #Cycling #USA #UNSPORTING #Nonsense”

Martina Navratilova showed her gratefulness towards JK Rowling for having her back

Martina Navratilova recently talked about the hate she has received on social media for standing against the inclusion of transgender women athletes in women’s sports.

The former World No. 1 criticized Owen Jones, a British columnist, for endorsing cultural diversity in the UK. She was called a ”nazi, fascist” and accused of using testosterone back when she was played by many users on social media.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion had a fitting reply to this.

"F**k off on the testosterone, asshole. My ovaries would beg to differ. I got to where I was with hard work and ridiculously great genes. Thank you mom and dad. Do you know how many matches I lost because of my period? STFU," Martina Navratilova said.

Much to her surprise the Harry Potter fame author JK Rowling was praised for standing up for herself.

"I f**king love you," Rowling appreciated her.

To this Martina Navratilova had a courteous reply:

"This means a lot today as yesterday I was called Nazi, fascist, f**king racist, bigot, terf- of course, told I didn’t do anything for LGBT until 1993(came out in 81), had high levels of testosterone so not a real woman. Quite the day. So this means a lot- thank you Queen:)"