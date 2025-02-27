"You deserve the world"- John McEnroe's daughter Emily gets emotional about mother Tatum O'Neal rediscovering herself after abusive father's passing

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe's daughter Emily paid an emotional tribute to her mother Tatum O'Neal. In an interview, the latter opened up about her struggles with addiction, her relationship with her abusive father, and her near-death experience. O'Neal and McEnroe were married in 1986, eventually ending in divorce in 1994.

O'Neal has a piece of Oscar history to her name. At the age of 10, she was the youngest actor to bag the highest honor in the film industry, for the best supporting actress.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress talked about how her drug addiction stemmed from her abusive father Ryan O'Neal who had exposed her to a toxic environment from an early age.

O'Neal was also asked about her father's demise in 2023, and how it had impacted her, to which the actress replied that she was finally free of the abuse, and now out of her father's shadow. This emotion was captured in her caption on her Instagram post which she put up after her interview.

"Do you feel like you’re almost there I ask. Almost enough? O’Neal smiles. “Yes!” She says. “Even better than almost enough.” (via Variety.com)

O Neal's daughter Emily McEnroe shared the post, beaming with pride for her mother, who was attempting to rediscover herself after such a tumultuous past.

"You deserve the world..Thank you Variety," said Emily McEnroe.

Emily McEnroe shares emotional post about her mother's interview, (Source: Instagram)

Emily also shared a one-word comment on her mother's post.

"Proud," she commented.

Emily McEnroe comments on her mother's post, (Source: Instagram)

Tatum O'Neal was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 movie "Not To Forget".

"I was loved"- Tatum O'Neal on her relationship with John McEnroe

The relationship between Tatum O'Neal and John McEnroe was not without its troubles. The actress has often admitted publicly that it was difficult for her to adjust to the tennis star who at the time was at the top of the sport.

The ensuing divorce was also a bitter affair between the two parties which ended up with O'Neal losing the custody of her children due to her drug addiction.

However, both O'Neal and McEnroe are set to reunite at their son's wedding, which is dated in June this year. Speaking about a possible reunion, the actress claimed that her past animosity with her ex-husband has gone and that she is only focused on her happy memories from that time.

"Perhaps not. I was loved, I was cared for. That's it, that's what one wants, isn't it, in a marriage? I've never met anyone who even comes close to my ex-husband." said O'Neal at a CBS interview back in 2020.

That same year, O'Neal nearly lost her life from a drug-induced overdose, about which she has always talked about in the Variety interview.

