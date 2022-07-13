"You don’t want to be in his box; We have been there, and it is not a good experience" - Nick Kyrgios' mother Norlaila on her son's on-court behavior

Nick Kyrgios has been in the limelight since pulling off a remarkable performance at Wimbledon 2022 by making it to the final. While he was playing at his best, his on-court behavior, as always, was also a talking point. Besides arguments with umpires and opponents, he also showed his frustration by shouting at his family and friends in his players' box - most notably in the title clash with Novak Djokovic.

Speaking about it, his mother Norlaila Kyrgios told news.com.au that it was never a "good experience" to sit in the box.

"You don’t want to be in his box,” said Kyrgios' mom. “You really don’t, because you really don’t know when to stand and when to clap and when to shout. We have been there, and it is not a good experience.”

The Aussie appeared very frustrated in the final at the lack of support from his box, which included his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, sister Halima Kyrgios, brother Christos Kyrgios and physio, among others.

Earlier in the tournament, Kyrgios was imposed with heavy fines for spitting at fans and for his altercations during his win against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs Honestly, this behavior of yelling at your box because they aren't doing what u want, is actually beyond ridiculous. THEY CANT READ YOUR MIND! Yes this is his way of dealing with pressure, I get it but this is straight up constant abuse to people that love you, its embarrassing Honestly, this behavior of yelling at your box because they aren't doing what u want, is actually beyond ridiculous. THEY CANT READ YOUR MIND! Yes this is his way of dealing with pressure, I get it but this is straight up constant abuse to people that love you, its embarrassing

"I haven’t watched any of his games" - Nick Kyrgios' mother on the Aussie's Wimbledon performances

Norlaila Kyrgios also revealed that she did not watch any of Nick Kyrgios' matches throughout the Championships, despite the Aussie making it to his first ever Grand Slam final.

"I actually didn’t watch the game [the final]. I haven’t watched any of his games. I watched it until I think when they started warming up and I said, ‘Good luck’ and I went to bed,” said his mother.

“I had a very good sleep. I actually watched him go on court. I love that, you know, watching him walking through Wimbledon, just that atmosphere. I love watching him walk on to the court and just see the reaction of the spectators," she added.

Despite starting the final strong by taking the first set, Kyrgios lost the next three as Novak Djokovic wrapped up the match in four sets to lift his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Major.

