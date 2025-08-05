"You can't even defend this" - Amid Victoria Mboko's rise, fans react in disappointment after unearthing her sister Gracia's vocal pro-Israel support

The rising Canadian tennis player, Victoria Mboko's sister, Gracia Mboko's reported open support for Israel has drawn reactions from the fans. The former has had an impressive run at the 2025 Canadian Open and will play her semifinal match against Elena Rybakina.Mboko made her WTA Tour debut in 2022 at the Canadian Open. Her parents moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States due to political unrest. Her sister Gracia and brothers, Kevin and David, also played tennis.Victoria Mboko's sister Gracia reportedly converted to Judaism last year, and her apparent vocal support for Israel has drawn disappointing reactions from some fans. A fan expressed their discontent while sharing an article from the Canadian Jewish News, mentioning,&quot;You can't even defend this, converting just to be a zionist is CRAZY. A Congolese black women, just mad.&quot;Another fan highlighted the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and added,&quot;Ik, just confused how she can recognize the &quot;resilience&quot; of a state that is attempting to wipe out a group of people's??? How do you learn a lesson on kindness and willfully post about showing support to an oppressor??&quot;One fan shared their surprise at Gracia Mboko's reported support of Israel and wrote,&quot;Mboko’s sister a Zionist???&quot;Another fan expressed their surprise at Gracia Mboko's Instagram post, which also featured a like from the former World No. 4, Canadian player, Bianca Andreescu. They wrote,&quot;Not Bianca liking it too ☠️&quot;Some other fans also penned down their thoughts on the matter on X:&quot;the fact that ppl are proudly zionists in 2025…………. she seriously saw the tens of thousands of ppl israel killed with bombs within the last 3 years and her first instinct was to sign up to go volunteer in israel to help them recover from the deaths of like 5 ppl #okay,&quot; another fan added.&quot;going to a country that’s actively committing genocide.. wow,&quot; wote another.Victoria Mboko's sister, Gracia Mboko, is the oldest of all the siblings and pursued her collegiate career at the University of Denver.Victoria Mboko achieves a significant feat at the 2025 Canadian OpenVictoria Mboko reached the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event, the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, for the first time in her career after defeating Coco Gauff, who has won ten WTA Tour singles titles.The 18-year-old defeated Gauff in straight sets and became the youngest Canadian player to achieve this feat since 1987. In her quarterfinal match, she defeated former World No. 50, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.Mboko also moved into the top-50 WTA ranking with her notable run and has given credit to Tennis Canada and fellow compatriots for her growth.