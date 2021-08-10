"You are an example to everyone of what it is like to be an Olympic champion" - Serbian athletes in tribute to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's Olympics 2021 campaign came to an unexpectedly early end last week. Djokovic fell just short of a medal in singles, before injury forced him to withdraw from the bronze medal playoff in mixed doubles.

The Serb's dream of winning a maiden gold medal, which would have helped him continue his bid for the Calendar Golden Slam (all four Grand Slams plus Olympic gold in one calendar year), thus went unfulfilled. But even though Djokovic himself was left disappointed with the result, his fellow Serbians remain proud of his efforts and contributions to their nation.

As seen in a collection of tributes by telegraf.rs, a series of big names have voiced their unequivocal support for the 34-year-old. Legendary volleyball player Vladimir Grbic, a former Olympic gold and bronze medalist, highlighted how Novak Djokovic is an exemplary individual who is on par with any champion.

According to Grbic, Djokovic is the "greatest ever" and also a source of inspiration for him and others.

"The Olympic champion is not a status obtained by a medal, but a philosophy that guides someone through life, and you are an example to everyone of what it is like to be an Olympic champion," Grbic said. "Heads up, brother, you are the greatest ever and continue to inspire us all."

The Serbian water polo team, who won gold in Tokyo, also lavished rich praise on Novak Djokovic, likening him to a "brave musketeer". They pointed out that Djokovic is a man for whom no feat is impossible, no matter how difficult it may seem.

"A brave tennis musketeer from Serbia, with his knight's sword, broke through the Achilles' shield, wrote one of the greatest pages in the history of tennis and the lines of a new, modern Greek tragedy, without signing himself as Homer," they wrote. "Many may not have seen it, but he saw it. Some may not have even dared to dream, but he did. Some did not believe, but did. No, for Novak Djokovic, dear sir, there is nothing impossible. We guess that's clear to everyone."

"We will never blame you for anything, we will just support you even more" - Serbian handball player to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with doubles partner Nina Stojanovic at the Olympics

Mijajlo Marsenic, a member of the Serbian handball team, also voiced his support towards Novak Djokovic.

"We will never blame you (Novak Djokovic) for anything, we will just support you even more and support you," Marsenic said.

Novak Djokovic, on his part, has declared that he isn't giving up on his pursuit of the elusive Olympic gold medal. The World No. 1 has made it clear through a recent social media post that he intends to represent Serbia at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

