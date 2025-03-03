"You don't fluke a Grand Slam, Emma Raducanu is still so young" - Jay Clarke predicts more Major success for compatriot despite recent struggles

World No. 294 Jay Clarke forecasted Emma Raducanu to pick up another Major title soon. The Brit believes that the 22-year-old star has still yet to hit her "prime". Moreover, according to him, she will be a force to reckon with as soon as she sorts out her coaching situation.

Raducanu went all the way at Flushing Meadows against all odds three and a half years ago, winning the New York Major as a qualifier at the age of 18. With her title victory, she became the youngest male or female player to win a Grand Slam tournament since Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon.

Unfortunately, Emma Raducanu has since struggled with serious injuries and a lack of structure with respect to her team. However, the above issues didn't discourage her countryman Jay Clarke from predicting another Major triumph for her in a recent exclusive talk with Sportskeeda at the recently concluded DafaNews Bengaluru Open.

"You don't fluke a Grand Slam win. You don't fall there, like, you have to have such a good level and you saw the names she beat in the tournament," Jay Clarke said about Emma Raducanu in his exclusive chat to Sportskeeda. "Cut it to her, but she'll win another one I think, personally. She's still so young, I think she's what, 21, 22? Yeah, she's got eight years to play. And still, I wouldn't say she's in her prime yet. She's had a few things with her coaching team and stuff. I think when she sorts all that out, the success will come for sure."

When Clarke was further probed on whether Raducanu's early success had undermined the rest of the British tennis contingent, he replied in the negative. The 26-year-old also alluded to the fact that the then-teenager impressively didn't drop a single set in the main draw of the 2021 US Open.

"Nah, I mean, I think what Emma's done is incredible. And, you know, we have had a lot of success with guys like obviously Jack [Draper], Dan [Evans], [Cameron] Norrie, Billy [Harris], we had [Naomi] Broady, a lot of good players," he said. "I think maybe the world media focuses on her more. But they should, you know, she's a Grand Slam winner at such a young age and, you know, and to do it from qualies without dropping a set, it's never been done before. So none of us kind of care."

"Emma Raducanu is a really nice person, it's amazing what she's done" - Jay Clarke

Emma Raducanu all smiles at her press conference in Melbourne | Image Source: Getty

Jay Clarke, who lost in the second round of the 2025 DafaNews Bengaluru Open, also showered rich praise on Emma Raducanu's character. He also called out the Brit sensation's haters, maintaining that everyone back home sees her as a "special person."

"Emma is a really nice person and it's amazing what she's done. I'm sure she'll find a way to get back," Clarke said. "I think people just want to hate on someone that's done well because they're jealous. But all of us Brits think it's amazing, she's a special person."

Raducanu will be eager to set her 2025 season on the right track at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this fortnight. The Brit has compiled an underwhelming 3-5 win/loss record this year so far. She will be eager to improve on her career-best result of reaching the Round-of-16 at the Palm Springs event (2023).

