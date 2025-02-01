"You forget about your normal life" - Aryna Sabalenka makes her feelings known on getting dolled up for photoshoots

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning World No. 1, is a fierce competitor on the court. Off the court, she enjoys photoshoots, relishing the chance to see herself in a whole new light. The Belarusian is among the most popular tennis players on the circuit and has recently been featured on the covers of multiple magazines worldwide.

At the recently concluded Australian Open, Sabalenka was bidding for a third straight title and played a near-perfect campaign, dropping just one set on her way to the final. She took on Madison Keys for the title and returned from a set down to push the match into a deciding third set, but eventually fell short.

Aryna Sabalenka took a little vacation after the Major and was recently featured on the cover of Flaunt magazine. The three-time Grand Slam champion was pictured in multiple chic outfits and looked her glamorous best. In her interview with the magazine, Sabalenka opened up about how much she enjoyed doing photoshoots.

“When you go for photo shoots, you have makeup, you have your hair done, you try different styles. You see yourself from different perspectives. I love it. You forget about your normal life,” said Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is no stranger to photoshoots and she was recently seen rocking Nike’s new 24.7 collection right after the Australian Open. In fact, she was also featured on the cover of Harpers Bazaar Australia right before the Melbourne Major.

Aryna Sabalenka is also quite active on social media and is widely known for her goofy dance moves and funny videos with her team.

Aryna Sabalenka and her ever-lasting love for fashion

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 New York Fashion Week. Source: Getty

Sabalenka doesn't hesitate from speaking her heart out and neither does she shy away from donning some of the most stylish clothes on the tour. She had turned heads with a rather interesting multi-coloured bodysuit at the Australian Open that drew a bit of flak from fans, but it's not something that bothers the Belarusian.

Sabalenka was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine before the Melbourne Major and she spoke about how she follows multiple fashion influencers and brands to keep her looks trendy and stylish.

"I’ve always been into fashion. I like to wear cool watches and beautiful jewellery pieces. I follow a lot of fashion influencers and brands, and I like to see what’s coming next. Basically, I like to buy stuff. A lot of stuff," Sabalenka said.

She added:

"It gives me another opportunity to be closer to the fashion world, to meet really cool people, to tell my story and represent myself as a strong woman. It’s a really amazing opportunity," she added.

Fresh from a relaxing break after a gruelling Australian Open campaign, Sabalenka is likely to return to action at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open next week before then playing the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

