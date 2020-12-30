You get the feeling Roger Federer doesn't sweat, but Rafael Nadal is a totally different player: Simona Halep

Simona Halep recently gave her thoughts on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, lauding both of them for some of their unique abilities. Halep claimed she is a huge admirer of Federer’s effortless game, while also speaking in glowing terms about Nadal’s dedication.

During an interview with Digisport, Simona Halep was asked who she prefers between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The 29-year-old responded that she is a fan of both, and even pointed out the reasons that draw her to them.

“I can say that I like Federer for the beauty of his game and the way he plays this sport,” Halep said. “You have the feeling that he does not sweat and that he has the T-shirt the same as when the game started. Nadal is a totally different tennis player. He expresses hard work and a crazy desire to continue improving himself. They are different people both on and off the court. I don't like staying with either one since I like both.”

Simona Halep believes that Rafael Nadal can win 2 or 3 more French Opens

Simona Halep also spoke about Rafael Nadal’s hegemony at Roland Garros. The 29-year-old believes Nadal is likely to continue his dominance in Paris, seeing how even the worst possible conditions this year failed to deter him. According to Halep, the Spaniard will add a few more French Open titles to his collection before calling it a day.

"I firmly believe that he will continue to win at Roland Garros,” Halep said. “This year, the conditions in Paris were very harsh, cold, and humid. Still, he did not lose any set. I see him winning the title two or three more times.”

How Simona Halep has emulated Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in some ways

Simona Halep

Like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep is a former World No. 1 herself. Currently ranked No. 2, the Romanian has also emulated the legendary duo by winning titles at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Halep is the only active player apart from Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza to have managed this feat.

Like Rafael Nadal, Halep’s first Grand Slam final appearance (2014) and title (2018) came at Roland Garros. Meanwhile Roger Federer and Simona Halep both boast of winning Wimbledon the first time they made the final of the event.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Simona Halep rank amongst the top 5 in the ATP and WTA all-time charts of prize money earned. Federer and Nadal are 2nd and 3rd respectively in the all-time earner's list for ATP, while Simona Halep is the 4th highest earner in the history of the WTA tour.