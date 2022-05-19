"You have to give it to Carlos Alcaraz" - Mats Wilander picks the teenager over Novak Djokovic as the best male player right now

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are at the heart of the biggest debate going around in men's tennis - who is the best player in the world on current form?Alcaraz has had a breakthrough year with most titles this season (four), but Djokovic has found his groove recently with the Rome Masters title.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander has had his say on the topic. Speaking during a recent discussion on Eurosport, Wilander just about gave Alcaraz the edge over the World No. 1.

He expressed that it is always difficult to say who is the best player at a given point in time as that is something that keeps changing. However, he feels the Spaniard is at the top right now and even threw Stefanos Tsitsipas into the mix.

"I think you have to give it to Alcaraz though," Wilander said. "For a few weeks, maybe Stefanos Tsitsipas is not so far away either with the year that he has had. It changes every week," he added.

As per Wilander, the fact that the 19-year-old from Spain has won tournaments on two different surfaces in a short time holds him in good stead going forward. The three-time French Open singles champion opined that tasting success on different surfaces is always good for confidence.

"I always feel that it's really important to have good periods on tour, especially when you do what Alcaraz has done, which is to win on hard courts, and then you go and you win on clay. That is a confidence boost for the player. It (earns) respect from the locker room," the Swede said on the same.

Alcaraz jumped to sixth in the world rankings in no time after starting the year outside the top 30. No other player on the men's side has as many titles as the 19-year-old this season, which includes triumphs in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid. What stands out for him, especially ahead of the French Open, is the fact that three of those four titles have come on clay.

Djokovic, on the other hand, had hardly played any events before the start of the claycourt season. He has picked up the pace gradually and seems to have hit his best shape right before Roland Garros with his sixth trophy at the Italian Open.

Would much rather have Novak Djokovic's preparation for the French Open than Alcaraz's: Wilander

Novak Djokovic (L) and Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open 2022

While Wilander has given Alcaraz the edge as the best male player on tour right now, he believes that Djokovic is much better prepared for the French Open. Djokovic's win at the Italian Open, which Alcaraz missed, puts the Serb in a better spot, as per Wilander.

"I would always think though that Novak's preparation for the French Open is perfect, I would much rather have Novak's preparation than Carlos Alcaraz's preparation going into the French Open. Winning Rome, take a week off, and then come to Paris," he expressed.

He feels that despite winning titles in consecutive weeks in Barcelona and Madrid, Alcaraz will have to start all over again to find the momentum.

"What Alcaraz has done, that confidence is not really going to carry him through the French Open. He's going to have to start up again, start playing well again, start playing well in practice, and then hope that he has good matches in the first few rounds in Paris," the former World No. 1 explained.

Both these players will have stiff competition from Rafael Nadal, provided he is able to stay fit throughout the tournament. However, exciting times lie ahead as a young talent in Alcaraz challenges the all-time greats.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee