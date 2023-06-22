Tennis fans reacted to a touching moment shared between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe in the locker room after their 2022 US Open semifinal match.

Alcaraz defeated Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open semifinals in five sets to reach his first Grand Slam final. The match lasted for four hours and 19 minutes, with the Spaniard ultimately defeating Tiafoe 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

In the second part of Netflix's tennis series, Break Point, viewers were treated to a heartwarming moment between Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz. Despite suffering a crushing defeat in the US Open semifinals, Tiafoe approached the World No. 2 in the locker room and offered words of encouragement, saying "Great job, go win this thing."

Alcaraz was grateful for the support and replied with a heartfelt "Thanks, I'll do it." Tiafoe went even further, telling Alcaraz that he would one day be the World No. 1. The 20-year old expressed his gratitude, calling Tiafoe "amazing" and urging him to never forget it.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

FT: 'Go win this thing'
CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'
FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'
CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'
[FT walks away]
CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it'

Tennis fans took to social media to express their happiness upon witnessing the heartwarming moment between the two players.

One fan stated that there are some female players who shed tears after a loss, then there are male players who share poignant moments of camaraderie off the court.

"The men are so funny 😭 , you got the girlies crying after they lose a semi final skskkss and then this?" the fan tweeted.

Tezza | Sabalenka's Reign @RezzaTezza



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

"The men are so funny 😭 , you got the girlies crying after they lose a semi final skskkss and then this?"

Another fan tweeted that tennis was lucky to have players like Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz representing the sport.

"Adore this!! Tennis is lucky to have both these men representing the sport," a fan tweeted.

Danielle Lescure @DanielleLescure
"Adore this!! Tennis is lucky to have both these men representing the sport."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Lynelle @lynellewhite



Francis Tiafoe had just lost in the semi-finals. It was gut wrenching. His dream of a Grand Slam final squashed by Alcaraz. And yet, he still showed grace to his opponent afterwards. 🥺



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM This is why I get so romantic about tennis. It’s moments like this.Francis Tiafoe had just lost in the semi-finals. It was gut wrenching. His dream of a Grand Slam final squashed by Alcaraz. And yet, he still showed grace to his opponent afterwards. 🥺 This is why I get so romantic about tennis. It’s moments like this. Francis Tiafoe had just lost in the semi-finals. It was gut wrenching. His dream of a Grand Slam final squashed by Alcaraz. And yet, he still showed grace to his opponent afterwards. 🥺❤️ twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

José Morgado @josemorgado
Love this.



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM Love this. twitter.com/bastienfachan/… Love this. twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

Swolange Moles @semakismymoralc Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM Spain is racist AF but what is it about their great male tennis players that makes them so endearing to black people ??? I love Rafa Nadal and it transcends race. I root for him against everyone including black people, which never happens. Now Carlos is winning our hearts minds twitter.com/BastienFachan/… Spain is racist AF but what is it about their great male tennis players that makes them so endearing to black people ??? I love Rafa Nadal and it transcends race. I root for him against everyone including black people, which never happens. Now Carlos is winning our hearts minds twitter.com/BastienFachan/…

Rohan Chand Thakur @RohanChandThak1 twitter.com/bastienfachan/… Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM This is what I love about sport ! Wish we could have more of such vibes in daily life ! Hoping for too much I guess This is what I love about sport ! Wish we could have more of such vibes in daily life ! Hoping for too much I guess 😅 twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

Lior @LiorLampert1
The future of tennis is in good hands ♥️



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM The future of tennis is in good hands The future of tennis is in good hands ♥️ twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

"" @frxedchixken
Frances the man you are 🫶🏼



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM Frances the man you are 🫶🏼 twitter.com/bastienfachan/… Frances the man you are 🫶🏼 twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

Ataraxis @Ataraxis00 Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM Gentle reminder of the confirmation that two of my favorites are just decent people. twitter.com/BastienFachan/… Gentle reminder of the confirmation that two of my favorites are just decent people. twitter.com/BastienFachan/…

ᒍᕮᖴᖴ ᔕIKᕮᔕ🎾 @JeffSikes Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM What an incredible exchange and example of brotherhood/respect after the heat of competition. twitter.com/BastienFachan/… What an incredible exchange and example of brotherhood/respect after the heat of competition. twitter.com/BastienFachan/…

Shankistan @Shankballs
Frances is too kind :( He's the type to watch a man kill his family and start praying for him 💀



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM Frances is too kind :( He’s the type to watch a man kill his family and start praying for him Frances is too kind :( He’s the type to watch a man kill his family and start praying for him 💀 twitter.com/bastienfachan/… https://t.co/zrAaS7a2HO

Abbie Stella Boyd ❤️‍🔥 @AbbieGotBoyd
Very much here for this bromance



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM Very much here for this bromance twitter.com/BastienFachan/… Very much here for this bromance twitter.com/BastienFachan/…

Marcus @MJDUB22 Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



FT: 'Go win this thing'

CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'

FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'

CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'

[FT walks away]

CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epicFT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' Alcaraz and Tiafoe’s locker room exchange after their US Open semifinal epic ❤️FT: 'Go win this thing'CA: 'Thanks, I'll do it'FT: 'You'll be No.1 in the world, you deserve it'CA: 'Thank you very much man, appreciate it'[FT walks away]CA: 'You're amazing, don't forget it' https://t.co/C0MOrHBdCM All the feels. Pure class and just good human nature. twitter.com/bastienfachan/… All the feels. Pure class and just good human nature. twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

