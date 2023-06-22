Tennis fans reacted to a touching moment shared between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe in the locker room after their 2022 US Open semifinal match.
Alcaraz defeated Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open semifinals in five sets to reach his first Grand Slam final. The match lasted for four hours and 19 minutes, with the Spaniard ultimately defeating Tiafoe 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.
In the second part of Netflix's tennis series, Break Point, viewers were treated to a heartwarming moment between Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz. Despite suffering a crushing defeat in the US Open semifinals, Tiafoe approached the World No. 2 in the locker room and offered words of encouragement, saying "Great job, go win this thing."
Alcaraz was grateful for the support and replied with a heartfelt "Thanks, I'll do it." Tiafoe went even further, telling Alcaraz that he would one day be the World No. 1. The 20-year old expressed his gratitude, calling Tiafoe "amazing" and urging him to never forget it.
Tennis fans took to social media to express their happiness upon witnessing the heartwarming moment between the two players.
One fan stated that there are some female players who shed tears after a loss, then there are male players who share poignant moments of camaraderie off the court.
"The men are so funny 😭 , you got the girlies crying after they lose a semi final skskkss and then this?" the fan tweeted.
Another fan tweeted that tennis was lucky to have players like Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz representing the sport.
"Adore this!! Tennis is lucky to have both these men representing the sport," a fan tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"I like to put on videos of Federer, of Murray" – Carlos Alcaraz on grasscourt preparation
Carlos Alcaraz recently revealed that he prefers to take inspiration from Roger Federer and Andy Murray when it comes to preparing for grasscourt tournaments.
Alcaraz is currently participating in his third tour-level event on grass courts at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships. This is also the first time that the World No. 2 is competing in a grasscourt tournament outside of Wimbledon, where he previously played in 2021 and 2022.
On Tuesday, June 20, Carlos Alcaraz faced Arthur Rinderknech during his opening match of the grasscourt season. Despite a scare, the Spaniard emerged victorious with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
In a post-match interview, the Alcaraz emphasized the significance of having impeccable movement on grasscourts. He named eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, as the players he aims to emulate during his time in London.
“I've always said that on grass you have to move well and from there, everything else. Speaking for myself, I like to put on videos of Federer, of Murray, who are among the players who move best on grass,” Alcaraz said.
Carlos Alcaraz will face Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Queen’s Club Championships.