"You gotta show some balls" - Chris Evert's advice to Ajla Tomljanovic ahead of historic clash with Serena Williams at US Open 2022

Chris Evert's advice to Alja Tomljanovic ahead of her clash against Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open was featured in the second part of Netflix's tennis docuseries Break Point, released on June 21.

Serena Williams announced her decision to retire from professional tennis in August last year, marking the 2022 US Open as the final tournament of her illustrious career. The American claimed wins over Danka Kovinic and then World No. 2 Anett Knotaveit before setting up a clash with Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

The third episode of Break Point's second part, titled 'Fairytale in New York,' chronicled Tomljanovic's perspective on the match against Williams.

The night before the historic clash, the Australian received a call from Chris Evert.

"Chrissy is calling me. Hey, Chrissy, I'm in my room," Tomljanovic said.

Evert advised Tomljanovic to display confidence and boldness on the court. She emphasized the importance of staying focused on the game and not letting the passionate crowd support for Serena Williams get to her.

"Look, you gotta show some balls out there tomorrow night. You gotta show some balls. Not just in your tennis playing, but just don't. She's American, they're going to be cheering for her. Don't let that bother you, okay? Honestly, it's nothing personal, it's nothing personal," Evert said.

The former World No. 1's close bond with Tomljanovic was on display during the docuseries. Earlier in the series, the Australian referred to Evert as her "second mom."

"Chris Evert went from being Chris Evert, the legend to mentor/friend, almost like, you know, a second mom," Tomljanovic said.

Evert voiced a similar sentiment as she called the 30-year-old her daughter.

"She's my daughter. I didn't have a daughter, I had three sons," Evert said.

"At the end of the day, you're gonna be part be part of history, no matter what" - Ajla Tomljanovic ahead of her historic US Open 2022 clash with Serena Williams

Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Heading into the match, Ajla Tomljanovic expressed her determination to not be overwhelmed by the thought of facing Serena Williams.

"At the end of the day, you're gonna be part be part of history, no matter what. I don't think I've ever been a part of history. I don't want to step on the court and be overwhelmed, I wanna step on the court and feel like I belong here and that, you know, I can win today even with the crowd against me and someone as big as Serena at the other side of the net," she said.

The Australian also highlighted the importance of managing her emotions well and displaying more fearlessness than usual.

"I have to manage my emotions well tonight and be more fearless than usually, just because there is a chance that I could get overwhelmed and intimidated. I just wanna go out there and have no doubts," she added.

Ajla Tomljanovic ended Serena Williams' run at the 2022 US Open, winning 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 and securing her place in history as the American's last-ever opponent.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes