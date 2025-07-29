"You grab your passport and go down 12 flights of stairs" - Naomi Osaka forced to evacuate hotel room hours before Canadian Open match

Naomi Osaka is currently in Montreal for the 2025 Canadian Open. The Japanese tennis star claimed a dominant win in her opening round encounter and later revealed that she had been forced to evacuate her hotel room in the middle of the night prior to her match.

Osaka, who has typically excelled on hard courts, began her season on the surface earlier this month at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. While there, the 27-year-old made it to the round of 16, where she went down to fellow US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Now, Naomi Osaka is gearing up for her campaign at the 2025 Canadian Open. As she begins the hunt for her first big title of 2025, the four-time Grand Slam champion narrated the major safety hazard she experienced at her hotel prior to her first-round match, writing on her Instagram story,

“POV: it's the night before your match and the fire alarm tells you to evacuate so you grab your passport and go down 12 flights of stairs lol.”

Via @naomiosaka on Instagram

Osaka took on home player Ariana Arseneault for her first-round match in Canada, and clinched a 6-4, 6-2 victory after a dominant display.

Naomi Osaka pairs up with Iga Swiatek's former coach in Canada after split with Patrick Mouratoglou

Osaka at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Image Source: Getty)

As Naomi Osaka continues to look for success on the WTA Tour, the Japanese recently made a major change to her coaching team. On Monday, July 28, she announced that she and parted ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou, writing on social media,

"Merci Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around.”

Osaka had teamed up with Mouratoglou in September last year. Under his tutelage, the 27-year-old had a strong start to the year, reaching the finals of the ASB Classic. However, she was forced to withdraw from her match in the summit clash due to an abdominal injury. Since then, the former Grand Slam champion has struggled to deliver impressive performances in big events.

Now, with Mouratoglou out of the picture, Naomi Osaka will be working with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach Tomasz Wiktorowski at the Canadian Open. Wiktorowski was a part of Swiatek's team for three years and helped the Pole achieve massive success. He also worked with Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwańska between 2011 and 2018, helping her reach a career high rank of World No.2

