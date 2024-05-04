Fourteen-year-old Brazilian tennis sensation Victoria Barros has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have a practice session with Ben Shelton and his father and coach Bryan. The session will be at the prestigious Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, founded by Serena Williams' long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou in France.

Barros, who has been making waves on the junior circuit with her impressive results on clay, said she was inspired by the energy and advice of the Sheltons.

Ben Shelton recently concluded his Madrid Open campaign with a 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 defeat against 17th seed Alexander Bublik in the third round. The 14th-seeded American received a bye into the second round where he defeated Tomas Machac in straight sets.

Barros, who reached a career-high ITF ranking of No. 82 last month, has been especially dominant on clay on the ITF circuit, where she has won four junior singles titles in 2023. The Brazilian also won a junior doubles title last year at J100 Verbier with partner Ksenia Efremova.

Barros posted a clip on Instagram on Friday, May 3, of her serving on the clay court at the academy, while the father-son duo of Bryan and Ben Shelton stood behind the baseline and offered her tips and encouragement.

"Your father’s look at me was incredible and his energy as a human being made me super motivated to continue this long process. Let’s always be together on this journey. You are a great example for me," Barros captioned the clip.

The clip was then later shared by Shelton on his Instagram story, with a caption:

"V💪"

Ben Shelton on Instagram

Ben Shelton aims for glory at the upcoming Italian Open

Ben Shelton in action at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Ben Shelton is set to make his second appearance at the 2024 Italian Open, one of the most prestigious clay court tournaments leading to the French Open.

Shelton, who is currently No. 15 in the ATP rankings, has been enjoying a decent season so far, winning his first clay court title in Houston defeating compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

The American also reached the semifinals in Auckland and Dallas, where he lost to Taro Daniel and Tommy Paul in straight sets, respectively. Additionally, the 21-year-old also reached the last eight in Acapulco, eventually losing 7-6(7), 4-6, 4-6 to World No. 6 Casper Ruud.

Ben Shelton is now preparing for the Italian Open, which will be held from May 8 to 19 at the Foro Italico in Rome. Shelton’s first appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 was in 2023 when he lost 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 to Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the second round after receiving a bye in the first.