"You guys are trash!" - Serena Williams' ex-coach jumps to Pete Sampras' defense after he's labeled 'unrecognizable' by major news outlet

Legendary American tennis player Pete Sampras was recently branded "unrecognizable" by Daily Mail US during a coffee run, infuriating fellow retired professional Rennae Stubbs.

The former World No. 1 last featured on the ATP Tour in 2002 before hanging up his boots. Fondly referred to as "Pistol Pete" on tour, Pete Sampras won a then-record 14 Grand Slam titles over a career that spanned 14 years.

Pete Sampras won 64 ATP singles titles and held the No. 1 position in the ranking for a total of 286 weeks during that time.

He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007.

Photographed recently while on a coffee run to Starbucks, the Daily Mail US shared his photo on their X (formerly Twitter) account, labeling him as "unrecognizable."

"Tennis legend is completely unrecognizable as he is seen grabbing a coffee from Starbucks," Daily Mail US wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The American publication received plenty of flack from fans online. Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs also lambasted them for their post. She labeled them as "trash" and "pathetic" in a furious rant via her X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, January 29.

"You guys are TRASH! Firstly he looks fine. Secondly wt* kind of journalist is this. I could go into all the reasons why but it’s pointless. You’re pathetic!" Stubbs exclaimed via her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Pete Sampras won the last tournament he played before retiring

Pete Sampras celebrates winning the 2002 US Open against Andre Agassi - Getty Images

Pete Sampras won the 2002 US Open against long-time rival Andre Agassi, defeating him 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in what was the last match of his illustrious career.

What made Sampras' win even more special was the fact that he had not won a title for two years, and headed into the tournament seeded 17th. It is also worth noting that he lost his previous two finals, both at the New York Major, against youngsters Marat Safin in 2000 and Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

Sampras retired a year later after not competing in any professional match. He announced his retirement ahead of the 2003 US Open, becoming the only man in history to win his final Grand Slam tournament.

The American left behind an incredible legacy in the sport. He won 14 Grand Slam titles, spent a total of 286 weeks at No. 1 in the rankings, won ATP Player of the Year twice, and was a two-time Davis Cup champion the U.S. He was also the first-ever tennis player to be voted the U.S. Olympic Committee "Sportsman of the Year," in 1997.

