'You inspired me brother' - When Leander Paes engaged in friendly banter with Novak Djokovic

Looking back at Leander Paes' conversation with Novak Djokovic shortly after the Serb won his third Wimbledon title.

The two players exchanged mutual admiration during the short but hilarious interaction.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his third Wimbledon title in 2015 with a four-set win over Roger Federer. And while on his way to the traditional Wimbledon Ball, he engaged in some friendly banter with Indian doubles star Leander Paes, who had won his fourth mixed doubles title at the tournament.

Five years later, on the day Leander Paes turns 47, the short video interaction between the two champions at the grasscourt Major has resurfaced. The Indian can be seen telling Novak Djokovic how he had been an inspiration for everyone, with the Serb replying in kind.

"Novak, well done brother," Paes said. "You inspired me today!"

"You are always an inspiration!" Djokovic replied.

2015 was a banner season for both Leander Paes and Novak Djokovic. Partnering with Martina Hingis, Paes won three mixed doubles titles that year - at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

As far as Novak Djokovic is concerned, the Serb was close to being invincible during the 2015 season. He racked up a record six Masters 1000 titles from eight finals, three Grand Slam titles from four finals, and successfully defended his title at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic is an amazing human being: Leander Paes

Novak Djokovic poses with his third Wimbledon title in 2015

Describing his good friend Novak Djokovic as a good human being, Leander Paes lauded the then 28-year-old Serb for handling the pressure of playing Roger Federer in a Wimbledon final and doing so with aplomb.

"A real delight, an amazing human being he is," Paes said. "To come out there and handle the pressure on SW19, playing none other than one of the best of all time, Roger Federer. As he drives by in his car, heading to the Wimbledon Ball, just took his time to say congratulations."

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in consecutive Wimbledon finals to emulate the great man himself in winning consecutive titles at the grasscourt Major.

Leander Paes then went on to say that Novak Djokovic is the epitome of the stuff that the greats are made of - a champion on the court and off it as well.

"This is what champions are made of. They not only win great championships and big titles and conquer the world, they are also great human beings."

The Indian doubles specialist signed off by congratulating Novak Djokovic for another impressive Wimbledon campaign.

"A big shout out to my good friend Novak Djokovic for a fabulous Wimbledon crown again."