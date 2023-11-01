"You cannot just pee whenever you want, you live in like under watch" - Casper Ruud explains drug test difficulties while supporting Jenson Brooksby

Casper Ruud recently opened up about the challenges and frustrations of being subjected to frequent and random doping tests in a candid interview. He also expressed his sympathy for Jenson Brooksby, who was banned for 18 months for failing to report his whereabouts.

But the most unexpected part of the conversation was when Ruud shared his "peeing tactics" and how he sometimes had to hold his urine in order to avoid delays or complications with the doping control officers.

The topic of doping in tennis has been a hot one lately, especially after Michael Ymer and Brooksby's suspension. Many have debated the fairness and effectiveness of the anti-doping system, which requires players to provide their location and availability for testing at any time.

Ruud, ranked No. 8 in the world, is one of the players who supports the anti-doping system, but also admits that it has its drawbacks. In his video interview with Barbara Schett on Eurosport, he said that he understood the need for surprise tests, but also felt that they were sometimes too restrictive and inconvenient.

The Norwegian sympathized with the severity of Brooksby's punishment. He said that he thought the punishment of 18 months was too harsh for such a mistake, and that it would cost Brooksby a lot of time and money to get back to his level.

"I think the punishment is too long," Casper Ruud said. "18 months is you lose almost in a way like three years of your career because 18 months is a year and a half and then it'll take you about a year maybe more to kind of obviously he's good enough to come back to the Top 100. He's a good enough player but you're not just gonna win every tournament you come back."

But the most interesting part of the interview was when Ruud revealed his own strategy for dealing with doping tests, which involved controlling his bladder.

"Maybe it sounds silly but let's say I wake up during the night at like 6:15, I wake up by myself because I have to pee so much. You're kind of thinking oh maybe they[doping control] come up at 7 so maybe I shouldn't go because I want to save it. If I go and empty my bladder at 6:15 maybe I won't get to pee until like 10. You cannot just pee whenever you want," Casper Ruud added.

The 24-year-old said that this was why he felt like he lived "under watch or like in prison" because he had to think twice before doing something as natural as peeing.

"This is why I feel sometimes you live in like under watch or like in prison because you can of course but it's smart not to pee just like right before they might come so it's just a little stressful in some situations," he continued.

The interview was posted on Eurosport’s YouTube channel on Monday, October 30.

Casper Ruud to face Francisco Cerundolo in 2023 Paris Masters 2R

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Casper Ruud will take on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event on Wednesday, November 1.

Ruud, who received a bye in the first round, is looking to extend his decent season that saw him win only one ATP title in Estoril and reach the final at the French Open and Bastad. The 24-year-old has a 37-22 win-loss record this season and has earned over $3 million in prize money.

Cerundolo stunned home favorite Gael Monfils in a thrilling three-setter in the first round, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5. The 25-year-old has won a single ATP title at Eastbourne and reached the finals at Lyon. The Argentine has a 38-25 win-loss record this season and has earned over $1.8 million in prize money.

This will be the fifth meeting between Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo on the ATP tour, with their head-to-head record tied at 2-2. The winner will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Hubert Hurkacz in the third round.