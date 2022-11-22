"You know I gotta get the bag" - Nick Kyrgios excited ahead of exhibition tournaments in Saudi Arabia and Dubai

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios concluded his 2022 season with a group-stage elimination in the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles alongside his partner and fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The World No. 22 finished his 2022 season with a 37-10 singles win-loss record, including a maiden Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon and a title at the Citi Open. Along with Kokkinakis, he also clinched his first Grand Slam in doubles at the Australian Open.

Although Nick Kyrgios' season is officially over, he is scheduled to compete in exhibition tournaments such as the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and the World Tennis League in Dubai in December. The Diriyah Tennis Cup is slated for December 8–10 and the World Tennis League is scheduled for December 19–24.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to express his excitement for the upcoming exhibition tournaments.

“Saudi Arabia and Dubai is all that’s left, you know I gotta get the bag,” Kyrgios wrote alongside a photo of himself on his Instagram story.

According to the official ATP website, Kyrgios has earned $2,916,349 in prize money this season and the Aussie is attempting to increase his earnings by competing in the two exhibition events.

"I’m excited to play at the Diriyah Tennis Cup; I’m looking forward to getting to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is excited to be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he will compete in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December.

“At the end of my outstanding season 2022 I’m excited to play at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and especially to having fun with the other players and showing the fans some really entertaining tennis,” he said.

Earlier, when the World Tennis League's official Twitter account stated its joy at having Kyrgios compete in the team event, he replied by voicing his pleasure at taking part in the league's debut season.

