Away from the hustle and bustle at Roland Garros, Serena Williams has had an eventful week. On Friday, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham surprised Williams with a gift from her ’Victoria by Victoria Beckham’ fashion label.

Posh Spice sent the 23-time Grand Slam champion a black top from her VB Body collection, and Williams posted a story on Instagram of her unwrapping the gift.

“A nice surprise, thank you Victoria. VB Body, you know I am about to slay in this one!” Williams said.

With Serena Williams not in action on the tennis circuit right now, fans have been treated to her adorable daughter Olympia’s life and antics on social media.

Olympia recently performed her first ballet recital and her father Alexis Ohanian marked the occasion by posting a photo on Instagram.

First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance)," he captioned the post.

A few days earlier, Ohanian shared charming pictures of his mini golf date with his daughter.

Serena Williams could soon make a comeback

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

In an Instagram post last month, Serena Williams teased her fans about the possibility of a comeback.

The 40-year-old posted a video, set to Dua Lipa’s hit song Physical, where she switches from dress and heels to her training kit and shoes. She can be seen training on a hardcourt, hitting a series of forehands and backhands before staring intently at the camera.

Serena Williams hasn’t been in action since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she retired from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She has been dealing with several injuries over the past couple of years, with her best result recently being a semi-final run at the 2021 Australian Open.

With 23 Slam singles titles to her name, Williams is just one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24. While she has opted out of the 2022 French Open, she could be back for the Wimbledon Championships, where she has lifted the trophy seven times to date (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016).

If she decides to skip Wimbledon, Williams could make her comeback at the US Open, the last Major of the year, where she has won the title six times (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014).

