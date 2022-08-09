"You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake; thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes" - Roger Federer turns 42

Roger Federer posted a philosophical message about growing older as he turned 42 on August 8. He also thanked everyone who wished him for turning a year older and wiser.

Widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport, Federer is a bonafide legend and has had a storied career. He made his ATP Tour debut way back in 1998 and has racked up 1251 wins and 103 titles, including 20 Majors, six ATP Finals and 28 Masters 1000s.

Among other notable records, Federer is the all-time title leader at Wimbledon (eight) and the joint-leader at the US Open (five). He's also the only player to rack up over 100 wins at two Majors - 102 at the Australian Open and 105 at Wimbledon.

The Swiss maestro holds the record for most consecutive weeks (237) at No. 1 as well.

However, Federer has celebrated his last two birthdays away from the court. He hasn't played since undergoing knee surgery following his Wimbledon quarterfinal exit against Hubert Hurkacz last year. On the occasion of his 42nd birthday on Monday (August 8), he tweeted:

"You know you're getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes."

Roger Federer @rogerfederer You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. 🤣 Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes. You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. 🤣 Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes.🍷🍰🎈 https://t.co/PG24ZyxvYr

When is Roger Federer returning to action?

Roger Federer Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Last month, Roger Federer missed the Wimbledon Championships for the first time since his tournament debut in 1999. However, he notably attended the Centre Court centenary celebrations.

Federer is expected to return to action at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London next month. The Swiss will have his Big Three peers Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for company as Team Europe eye a fifth straight title.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

However, the US Open could come too soon for Federer, who looks set to miss out on a third straight edition at Flushing Meadows. He's the only player in the Open Era to do an unprecedented five-peat at the tournament (2004-08). Interestingly, the Swiss remains the last male player to successfully defend their US Open title.

The father of four is also slated to appear in his hometown tournament in Basel later this year. He won the last of his 103 titles (10th at the tournament) three years ago at the very same tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra