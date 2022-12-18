"You didn't like my serve" - Martina Navratilova's wife explains why she stopped playing tennis with her

Julia Lemigova, Martina Navratilova's wife, has revealed why she stopped playing tennis with the star.

Lemigova and the 18-time Grand Slam winner tied the knot in 2014. Since then, the pair have been quite vocal about their romance on social media. They are frequently seen spending time together and expressing their affection and love for one another.

The couple recently played tennis together after a nine-and-a-half-year break. Lemigova uploaded a video of their game on a tennis court in Florida, where they had a hilarious conversation before they began playing.

In the video, the former model made a revelation about why she stopped playing tennis with her wife, claiming that Navratilova didn't like her serve.

"We are starting right from the beginning. That’s how I stopped playing tennis with you because you didn’t like my serve," Lemigova said.

"I literally bumped into her with a tray of food, and asked her to have breakfast with me" - Julia Lemigova reminisces about meeting Martina Navratilova at Roland Garros

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova

Julia Lemigova first met Martina Navratilova in a nightclub in Paris in 2000. It was a quick encounter, but the tennis star remembered the Russian when they ran into each other again eight years later at the French Open, as Lemigova explained in an interview with Page Six.

"We bumped into each other in the players’ restaurant," Lemigova recalled, adding, "I literally bumped into her with a tray of food. She remembered me. And I asked her to have breakfast with me the next day. Then we had another breakfast the next day and then one more breakfast. And then she moved in."

The former beauty queen went on to explain how she felt she had hurt Martina Navratilova by not coming out in the early stages of their relationship. However, that immediately changed when the couple arrived in Miami and the city helped Lemigova "come out of the closet."

"I must have hurt Martina so much because she’s a pioneer of LGBTQ liberation and being herself. When she tried to hold my hand, I would say, ‘Darling, we cannot do this. We’re in Paris. What if somebody sees us, the neighbors?’” Lemigova said.

“I don’t even know how she stayed with me for so long. It’s only when I came to Miami that I was open. This town helped me come out of the closet. And then I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, what a fool I was. How could I wait for so long?’” she added.

