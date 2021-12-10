"You literally made my day" - Iga Swiatek reacts as Daniil Medvedev offers her a pretzel 

World No. 9 Iga Swiatek recently mentioned Daniil Medvedev in one of her Instagram stories. She seemed quite excited after the Russian offered her a pretzel and admitted that 'he literally made her day.'

For the pretzel reference, one has to go some time back when Swiatek compared Daniil Medvedev's playing style to a pretzel. She drew such a parallel because according to her, the Russian makes a lot of weird poses and twists himself just like a pretzel.

The incident took place during an interaction between the two when even the World No. 2 player admitted that 'pretzel' could be one of his nicknames. A 'pretzel' is actually a type of baked pastry that is commonly shaped into a knot.

Recently, Medvedev enjoyed eating a pretzel and thus remembered Swiatek. He posted a picture of himself along with the pretzel on his Instagram story and later tagged Swiatek. The Pole shared it in her story and wrote a beautiful caption along with it.

"You literally made my day," wrote Swiatek in the caption of her Instagram story.

Iga Swiatek's Instagram story

Along with this, Swiatek also added that even she became a pretzel on the court that day. The World No. 9 player must be referring to her training session on the court earlier in the day.

Iga Swiatek begins her training for the 2022 tennis season

While other players have been spending some quality time off the court since the 2021 tennis season has just come to an end, Swiatek has already begun her training for the upcoming year. She was recently spotted in the gym along with her physiotherapist, where she was doing exercises to train her legs.

After not managing to win any Grand Slam in 2021, Swiatek certainly has much more expectations from herself. Even though she won the Adelaide International and the Italian Open titles this year, her performances in the second half of the season weren't up to the mark.

Iga Swiatek in action at the WTA Finals 2021

At the WTA Finals, the Pole couldn't reach the semifinals after losing to Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka. Keeping all this in mind, she recently parted ways with her coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, after having worked with him for more than five years.

Fans still have high hopes from Iga Swiatek and want her to regain her form and momentum ahead of the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if she manages to win her second Major in 2022 or not.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: 7 Best on and off-court moments of Iga Swiatek

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee