Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, into the world on Tuesday, August 22.

Williams and Ohanian announced that they were expecting their second child after the American revealed her baby bump earlier this year at the MET Gala. The former World No. 1 had previously stated that their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, longed for a younger girl sibling.

Alexis Ohanian celebrated the arrival of their second daughter with a heartfelt message on social media. The Reddit co-founder also shared cheery images of introducing Olympia to her sibling.

Many celebrated personalities poured in their cordial wishes for the pair, amongst whom United States Vice President Kamala Harris was also present. Kamala Harris addressed Olympia in particular and stated that being an elder sister was the "best feeling" and added that she knew the five-year-old would do an "amazing job" at it. She also complimented Williams and Ohanian on the joyous occasion.

"Being a big sister is the best thing in the world — I know you'll do an amazing job, Olympia. Congratulations to Serena and Alexis on your new arrival," wrote US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris was appointed as the first female Vice President of the United States after a lifetime of public service. Harris is also the first highest-ranking female officer in US history, as well as the first ever African-American and Asian-American Vice President.

Serena Williams gave birth to first daughter in 2017

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams welcomed her first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, nearly six years before the birth of her second daughter, Adira Rivers Williams.

The former World No. 1 was pregnant with Olympia when she lifted her 23rd and final Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open. She later gave birth to her in September 2017.

Following childbirth, Williams played the sport for a few years and secured championship round spots in four Grand Slam singles -- two at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. However, the American suffered defeat on all four occasions.

The 41-year-old retired from tennis last year with a swan song at the US Open. Williams Flushing Meadows' campaign ended with her defeat to Australian Alja Tomljanovic in the third round.

Serena Williams concluded her illustrious WTA journey with 23 Grand Slam singles crowns -- tied for most by any player in the Open Era. Only Novak Djokovic has won as many as the American, a record he will be trying to beat at the upcoming US Open.

