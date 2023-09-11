“You’ll see me a bit more” – Novak Djokovic jokes about playing for 24 more years after winning fourth US Open title

After winning his fourth US Open title, Novak Djokovic joked about playing tennis for many more years to come. He defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final on Sunday, September 10, to secure a 24th Grand Slam title of his career.

With the win, Djokovic has equaled Margaret Court's long-standing record of winning 24 Major singles titles. The Serb is followed by Serena Williams with 23 such titles, Steffi Graf and Rafael Nadal in third with 22, and Roger Federer in fourth with 20.

Three of his 24 Grand Slam victories have come this year. At the turn of the year, he defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Australian Open and trounced Casper Ruud in June to secure a third Roland Garros trophy. The Serb also lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash at Wimbledon before winning the US Open.

During the post-match press conference on Sunday, Djokovic spoke about facing younger opponents rather than Federer, Nadal, and Andy Murray on the biggest stages in tennis.

"Four times different opponent. It's different, because the rivalries I had with Roger or Rafa or Andy were so strong and solid that it was very high probability these guys in the finals of a Slam for most of those years when we were facing each other at the highest of the levels," Novak Djokovic said.

"Nowadays, that's different. I don't mind playing different players in the Slams as long as I win."

The 36-year-old further hinted he has no immediate plans to hang up his racket and joked about playing tennis for 24 more years.

"I think judging by the attendance of people in all slams and, you know, the kind of a hype that goes around Grand Slams, tennis is still in a good place. You know, players come and go. It will be the same kind of destiny for me," he said.

"Eventually one day I will leave tennis in about 23, 24 years. And there is going to be new young players coming up. Until then, I guess you'll see me a bit more."

"It's great for our sport" - Novak Djokovic on his budding rivalry with 16 years younger Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Cincinnati Open 2023

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic further commented on his budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. The duo have played two semifinals and as many finals, and are tied 2-2 in their head-to-head count so far. They have also repeatedly traded places as the top two in the ATP rankings.

"I did play three epic matches with Alcaraz this year, and I think that's why there is a discussion or debate on the next rivalry. I think it's great for our sport that we have another very good rivalry," Djokovic said on Sunday.

He also praised the other young players, including Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev. Novak Djokovic believes they are in the same league as Alcaraz and said:

"I know he has also great rivalry with Sinner, and you have Rune, you have these guys, you have of course generation of Zverev, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, these guys that are still top 5, top 10 in the world. They are great players."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis