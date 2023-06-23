"You look cute" - Paula Badosa gushes over Aryna Sabalenka's presence in Netflix's Break Point

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa recently complimented Aryna Sabalenka's appearance in Netflix's "Break Point Part 2."

Following the success of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," Netflix announced their collaborative project with the ATP and WTA to release a documentary series titled "Break Point." The series provides a behind-the-scenes view of the players competing in various ATP and WTA tournaments.

The first part of Season 1 was released in January, while the second part was released on June 21, 2023. The recent episodes focus on Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka, among others.

Soon after the release, Sabalenka, 25, turned to social media to ask her fans if they had already watched the new episodes.

"Second part is out on Netflix. Have you watched?," Sabalenka wrote on Twitter.

Paula Badosa replied to her tweet by complimenting her looks.

"Yes, you look cute that’s the most important," Badosa replied to Sabalenka's tweet.

"Thank you babe," the Belarusian responded with a red heart.

Aryna Sabalenka features in the latter half of Part 2. In the series, the Belarusian is seen in a vulnerable state, trying to cope with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The episodes also captured heartbreaking moments as the 2023 Australian Open winner lost in the final of the WTA finals. Having beaten World No. 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinal, Sabalenka's hopes were crushed by Caroline Garcia.

In the last episode, the current World No. 2 looked at the camera and said:

"Next season is going to be my year, guys."

"I felt like everyone hates me because of my country" - Aryna Sabalenka in Part 2 of Netflix's Break Point

2022 WTA Finals - Day 8

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about the constant criticism she faces because of the Russia-Ukraine war during an appearance on Netflix's "Break Point." The Belarusian has often been attacked by tennis fans for her stance on the war.

The reigning Australian Open winner was also denied handshakes by several Ukrainian players during their matches on the tour.

“I’m from Belarus so I felt really bad. It’s tough. It’s really tough what they’re dealing with. If I could have any control of it, then of course, I would do everything I can to stop everything,” Sabalenka said in 'Break Point Season 1, Part 2.'

The 25-year-old also expressed her fear that everyone hated her because she was from Belarus.

“Everyone started talking about, ‘You have to ban all the players from Russia and Belarus,’ and I thought that everyone is looking weird to me, you know? I felt like everyone hates me because of my country,”

Sabalenka was most recently seen in action at the German Open in Berlin. She suffered a 6-2, 7-6 (2) loss in the Round of 16 against Veronika Kudermetova on Thursday, June 22.

