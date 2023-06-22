5 impactful moments from Part 2 of Netflix's Break Point ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek

Netflix has released the much-awaited second batch of episodes for Season 1 of its highly anticipated tennis TV Series, Break Point.

The five-episode Part 2 of the Break Point series takes viewers to tennis's biggest behind-the-season moments from the 2022 season. The freshly premiered episodes include bitter-sweet moments from the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, and Frances Tiafoe, among others.

The theme of the Break Point episodes revolves around these players' struggles, motivation, and sheer will to try to emerge victorious at the Wimbledon, US Open, and the ATP and WTA finals.

Tennis fans and viewers first learned about what haunts and prompts these titans of the sport earlier this year in January when the series debuted with five episodes. Now, with the release of its next batch, let's take a look at the five most powerful moments in Break Point Part 2:

#1 Ajla Tomljanovic talks about firing her father

Ajla Tomljanovic with her father

The first episode of Break Point's Part 2 stars Ajla Tomljanovic's scene-stealing father Ratko Tomljanovic. The former Croatian pro handball player joined his daughter on tour in hopes of providing moral support. This was after witnessing a disappointing start to the 2022 season and her break-up with fellow tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

The episode portrays how Alja's father constantly helps to boost her morale and cheers her up after struggling to believe in herself. A notable part of the footage also shows the frugal father confirming hotel bookings in London and New York only for the days he's certain his daughter will perform in the tournament.

Ratko's act, however, stresses out his daughter. Alja speculates that her father doesn't believe in her talent on-court and is undoubtedly taken aback by his actions. But the former handball player denies having any such intentions. Furthermore, he adds by saying that he's just trying to save his daughter's money.

During this time, the World No. 58 commented on how offended she felt after discovering she had no hotel booking. She also said that she would fire her father if she started earning a bit more than she currently is.

"I'm offended. It's only the third round. Did he really not maybe believe or what?"

"Honestly, if I make a little bit more money, I'd fire you in an instant," spoke Alja Tomljanovic in Break Point.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe's heartfelt locker room moment at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open

Moving further into the newly released scenes, Carlos Alcaraz is seen sharing a touching locker room moment with his US Open semi-final opponent, Frances Tiafoe.

The Break Point episode profiles Frances Tiafoe's career-best result in his home slam and eventually, his devastating loss. After narrowly succumbing to champion Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set showdown, the American has a private chat with the Spaniard in the locker room. There, moving words are shared between the duo.

Tiafoe and Alcaraz exchange motivating words as Netflix's Break Point camera captures the heart-warming moment.

“Great job, go win this thing,” spoke Tiafoe.

"Thanks, I’ll do it,” responded Alcaraz.

Following Alcaraz's entry to the championship round, Tiafoe encouraged him to take the final step of winning his maiden Grand Slam title and becoming the World No. 1.

“You’ll be No 1 in the world, you deserve it," spoke Tiafoe.

“Thank you very much man, appreciate it. You’re amazing, don’t forget it,” Alcaraz responded.

#3 Aryna Sabalenka revealed she wanted to quit tennis in Break Point

Aryna Sabalenka

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka revealed she almost quit tennis after the impact of the Ukrainian war left her devastated in 2022.

In the later episodes of Break Point, Sabalenka is seen weeping after being unable to cope with the repercussions of the Ukranian invasion and the pressure involving critics and media. Furthermore, her coach is recorded claiming that anyone mentioning the 'war' faces the threat and consequence of dying in jail.

In the 2022 filmed scenes, the Australian Open champion is seen crying and tells her team that she wants to quit tennis. Furthermore, the Belarusian also states that she condemns aggressive military acts.

“I’m from Belarus so I felt really bad. It’s tough. It’s really tough what they’re dealing with. If I could have any control of it, then of course, I would do everything I can to stop everything.

“Everyone started talking about, ‘You have to ban all the players from Russia and Belarus’, and I thought that everyone is looking weird to me, you know? I felt like everyone hates me because of my country,” Sabalenka spoke in Break Point Season 1, Part 2.

#4 Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz relationship

Iga Swiatek and her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz

A brief footage from Netflix's Break Point focuses on the interaction between Iga Swiatek and her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz.

The Swiatek-Daria connection has received both criticism and support from fans and viewers. The footage presents the Pole's day-to-day with her psychologist to the viewers and also illustrates the types of tasks undertaken when they're together.

For instance, Daria is seen guiding Swiatek on how to meditate and better calm her mind and nerves. It is something which will ultimately strengthen the mental aspect of the game and work in her favor.

The Break Point episode also shows how Swiatek's psychologist accompanies her to the hair salon and dictates the type of haircut better suited for the Pole.

#5 Nick Kyrgios receives backlash after racist comments at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios also gained massive attention in the second half of the ATP Tour after his demeaning acts at the 2022 Wimbledon shocked the tennis world.

In the recently released Break Point footage, the Australian is seen spitting towards the crowd after winning his first-round match against 22-year British wildcard Paul Jubb. Furthermore, the Aussie also made an inappropriate comment to a line judge after one of his shots was called incorrectly.

The Wimbledon runner-up later followed up on his acts in a post-match press conference. There, he obliterated the code of conduct and mentioned how the age of the linesman barred him from making the right call. He said it wouldn't have happened had he been in his '40s' and not '90s'.

"I hit the ball in. The old man called it out. It was in. So, arguably if the guy was 40, he may not have called that out," spoke Nick Kyrgios.

Following Kygrios' acts, tennis authorities gave the Aussie stringent warnings and slapped him with a hefty $15,000 fine.

