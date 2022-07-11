Wimbledon 2022 Winners: Complete list of men's and women's singles and doubles champions

Given the ban on Russian and Belarusian players and the subsequent stripping of ranking points by the WTA and ATP, this year's Wimbledon Championships did not have the most encouraging of starts. The tournament, however, managed to deliver big on tennis action nonetheless — with several memorable matches, gutsy wins and a fair few poignant moments.

As Centre Court celebrated 100 years, the middle Sunday celebration saw several former champions, including active players such as Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Petra Kvitova and Novak Djokovic come together to mark the momentous occasion.

While the women's side of things saw the seeds being bundled out at just about every stage — Alize Cornet also ended Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak in the third round — the usual suspects in the men's draw went about business per usual.

The final weekend concluded with a mixed bag of results, some more surprising than others — but all equally well deserved. Here, we have listed the big names that walked away with silverware at the end of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Men's singles - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles trophy

Novak Djokovic lifted an astonishing seventh Wimbledon trophy on Sunday, getting the better of first-time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios in four sets.

The Serb, who has now won the last four editions of the tournament, was flawless after dropping the opening set — finding some of his best returns to put pressure on his opponent in the crunch moments to clinch the title.

With this win, Djokovic has now equalled Pete Sampras' seven triumphs at the All England Club and trails only Roger Federer, who holds the record with eight titles.

Women's singles - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina with the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles trophy

Elena Rybakina had her Grand Slam breakthrough over the last fornight as the 23-year-old fought past more fancied opponents to lift her maiden Major title at the Championships, beating Ons Jabeur in the final.

Having come into the tournament with little past experience of playing at SW19 — but plenty on grasscourts to make her a threat — the Kazakh stunned the field with her powerful serve and clean hitting.

Rybakina became the youngest women's singles Wimbledon champion since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova lifted the trophy in quite similar fashion back in 2011.

Men's doubles - Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell with the 2022 Wimbledon men's doubles trophy

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell claimed the men's doubles trophy and deservedly so, beating the top and second-seeded teams of Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic in the semifinals and the finals respectively.

The win marked the first men's doubles Grand Slam title for the 34-year-old Ebden and the first-ever in any discipline for Purcell, 10 years his junior.

Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova with the 2022 Wimbledon women's doubles trophy

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova lifted their second Wimbledon title and second Slam of the season, beating top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai in the summit clash.

The pair also won the title back in 2018, getting the better of Kveta Peschke and Nicole Melichar, but had a much easier time on Centre Court in their second Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Mixed doubles - Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk with the 2022 Wimbledon mixed's doubles trophy

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk joined Novak Djokovic in successfully defending their Wimbledon title as the American-Brit combine prevailed over Ebden and Samantha Stosur in the final to get their hands on the trophy for the second time running.

The duo had also overcome a stiff challenge from the Indo-Croat pairing of Sania Mirza — who played her final match at the All England Club — and Mate Pavic in the semifinal.

Boys' singles - Mili Poljicak

Mili Poljicak with the 2022 Wimbledon boys' singles trophy

Having lifted the boys' doubles crown alongside Edas Butvilas at the French Open last month, Croatia's Mili Poljicak did one better to get his hands on a first singles Grand Slam trophy at the Championships. He beat American Michael Zheng in two tie-breaker sets in the final.

Girls' singles - Liv Hovde

Liv Hovde with the 2022 Wimbledon girls' singles trophy

Had it not been for a Hawkeye challenge, American Liv Hovde would have found herself heading home after her third-round encounter against Kayla Cross. But the 16-year-old's fortnight took a turn from there on out and she now walks away as a junior Grand Slam champion, having gotten past Luca Udvardy in the girls' singles Wimbledon final.

Wheelchair men's singles - Shingo Kunieda

Shingo Kunieda with the 2022 Wimbledon wheelchair men's singles trophy

Top seed and World No. 1 Shingo Kunieda fought past second seed and home hope Alfie Hewett in the final of the wheelchair men's singles to add the Wimbledon trophy to his long list of silverware.

Wheelchair women's singles - Diede de Groot

Diede de Groot with the 2022 Wimbledon wheelchair women's singles trophy

World No. 1 Diede de Groot, who famously completed the Golden Slam — winning all four Majors and the Paralympics gold — last year continued her dominance in the discipline, lifting a fourth Wimbledon crown after beating Japan's Yui Kamiji.

