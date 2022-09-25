"You made it look so easy" - Martina Navratilova pays tribute to Roger Federer, wishes him well in retirement

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova paid tribute to retired Roger Federer in a video shared by the ATP tour on Sunday.

In a video posted on social media, the 18-time Grand Slam winner wished Federer good luck in his future endeavors. She also spoke about his contribution to tennis, calling him a "massive part of the sport."

"Hello Roger. Enjoy your life after tennis. Thank you for being a part of this amazing sport, a massive part of it. You made it look so easy. It was a pleasure knowing you, it was a pleasure watching you play and I'll look forward to the next chapter in your life," she said.

His last competitive match came at the Laver Cup on Friday, where he played a doubles fixture partnering Rafael Nadal. The former World No. 1s lost to the American duo of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9.

While the 41-year-old has stayed in London to support his Team Europe teammates, Nadal has withdrawn from the tournament and gone back to Spain citing personal reasons.

"I'm very happy" - Roger Federer on his relationship with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have given their tennis fans innumerable matches that have had them on the edge of their seats. At the Laver Cup, 'Fedal' - as they are called by their fans - played together for the last time in a competitive match to mark the Swiss' retirement from the sport.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Federer reflected on his camaraderie with the Spaniard, saying that he can talk to Nadal about anything.

"Anyway, I'm very happy it is where it [our relationship] is today, that I can call up Rafa and talk about anything. I hope he feels the same way. It's not like we do that on a frequent basis," he stated.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also spoke about the joy of having Nadal’s family at the O2 Arena for his final career match. He added that he is grateful for the "passion" they hold for him, both as a player and a person.

"But just also having Rafa's family here this weekend shows that this is not just, Okay, Rafa is coming here to play and nobody cares of his surrounding team, you know. I can feel their passion, I guess, for me, who I am as a person. That obviously resonates big with me," he said.

