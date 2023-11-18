"You may like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer's style more, but the best in history is Novak Djokovic" - Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has firmly declared Novak Djokovic's unequivocal supremacy in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate.

Djokovic has amassed numerous records over the course of his remarkable 2023 season. With his triumph at the 2023 US Open, he became the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles, extending his lead over his arch-rivals, Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (22). The Serb also made history by winning his record 40th ATP Masters title in Paris, surpassing Nadal's tally of 36 and Federer's 28.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is through to the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals and is only two wins away from breaking his tie with Federer for the most titles at the year-end championships.

In a recent interview, Juan Carlos Ferrero emphasized that statistically, the Serb's achievements had ended the GOAT debate, regardless of fans' sentiments towards Federer or Nadal.

"With Djokovic's numbers there is no debate. You may like Rafa more, you may like Federer's style more, but in terms of numbers the best in history is Novak," he told Spanish publication Marca.

The former World No. 1 also expressed his lack of surprise at the Serb's three Grand Slam title wins this season, citing the 36-year-old's unparalleled dedication to his fitness and the sport.

"I'm not surprised. He is a player who lives for and to play tennis and achieve results at the highest level. Everything he does is to be physically perfect: from food, to rest... To be very good at something you have to excel a lot in certain things," he said.

"Those who really want to become very, very good have to be there for and for. It is very difficult, today, to want to have a life parallel to training and professionalism, and to dedicate just enough to tennis. It has to be the other way around. Djokovic, in that, is the best," he added.

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals SF

Novak Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a record seventh ATP Finals title against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals on Saturday, November 18.

The Serb commenced his campaign in Turin with a hard-fought 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 victory over Holger Rune. In doing so, he also secured his record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking. Following a narrow defeat to Jannik Sinner, he bounced back strongly to claim a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1 win over Hubert Hurkacz in his final group stage match.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, suffered a three-set loss to Alexander Zverev in his tournament opener. However, he finished atop the Red Group standings after securing straight-set wins over Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, setting up a blockbuster clash against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have locked horns in four-tour level encounters, with both players claiming two wins apiece. The winner of their clash in Turin will take on either Sinner or Medvedev in the final.

