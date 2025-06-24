"You don't need a government ban to ban it" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals the one strict parenting rule he has for their daughters

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are a power couple when it comes to parenting. Recently, Ohanian revealed the one strict rule he has for the couple's daughters and highlighted the positives of the rule.

Williams and Ohanain first met in 2015 and quickly grew close, making their relationship official a little while later. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in 2017, when the former was still on top of the tennis world. The duo gave birth to their second child, daughter Adira, in 2023, a year after Williams called time on her career.

Over the years, both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been outspoken about their parenting journey. Most recently, a fan asked Ohanian his opinion on how parents should approach social media usage when it comes to their kids. Responding to this, the Reddit co-founder stated that he was against allowing pre-teens and teens on any social media platform, saying in a video on X,

“There is no one way to parent. But since you asked for how I'm doing it, the answer is very simple - no social media. I'm not surprised by seeing a lot of governments now moving to ban social media use for pre-teens and teens. If everyone agrees to not be on social media you don't create that peer pressure, you don't have that spectre of fomo. And I think our kids, especially our daughters, end up having much healthier relationships.”

He went on to add that it was important to ensure that kids avoid the peer pressure that comes with social media, explaining,

“I do think it's really important that we arm our kids with understanding of just how fake and performative most of social media is. It's sort of weaponized. The worst parts of youth culture and peer pressure, making it a status game of likes and follows and, it's not healthy. Y'all can get this done, you don't need a government ban to ban it in your own house. And I highly recommend it, not a bad place to start.”

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares a glimpse of Olympia’s swimming adventures

Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Since welcoming their daughters, both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have shared regular updates about their life as parents. The duo often give fans glimpses of Olympia and Adira enjoying everyday activities.

Most recently, Ohanain shared a snap of Olympia enjoying a swimming adventure. Taking to X, the 43-year-old posted a photo of the youngster in the pool, rocking a cute pink swimsuit and smiling at the camera as she struck a pose.

While Serena Williams is vastly considered to be one of the greatest tennis players to ever exist, the American once shared that Olympia doesn't seem to be a fan of the sport. However, the 7-year-old does seem to be keen on golf, and often spends time on the golf course with Alexis Ohanian.

