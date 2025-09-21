“You have one question, why ask something so dumb” - Fans baffled as Carlos Alcaraz faces bizarre 'Meta glasses' question during Laver Cup presser

Carlos Alcaraz is currently in San Francisco, California for the ongoing 2025 Laver Cup. As the Spaniard prepares to lead Team Europe to a second consecutive victory, he was recently presented with a bizarre query at a press conference, leaving fans baffled by the line of questioning.

The 2025 Laver Cup kicked off on Saturday, September 19 and Team Europe had a strong opening day, winning three of four matches, including Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik’s doubles encounter. After the tie, the players sat down for their press conference, where a journalist asked the reigning World No.1 a question about technology, saying,

“Carlos you're here in the Bay Area in San Francisco, are you meeting with any tech leaders and have you had a chance to see the new Meta glasses that have screens and I'm wondering if you think they might be useful for tennis?”

Carlos Alcaraz was left visibly confused by the question, and fans were quick to criticize the journalist for their line of inquiry, with one Reddit user writing,

“You have one question - why ask something so dumb?”

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, stating,

“'Question must be DUMB' feels like a requirement for all these press days in tennis.”

Here is how another tennis enthusiasts reacted to the journalist’s bizarre question for Alcaraz:

“Truly, who would even care about the answer to this? Bro's a tennis player and the glasses barely even work..Maybe if they had any semblance of a tennis app ready, it would make sense,” one fan wrote.

“What a stupid question,” another added.

“As an avid conference watcher, I used to think he didn't understand but now starting to believe this is his tactical way of shutting down bad questions,” one Reddit user observed.

‘What a dumb question. How many tennis players could even name any CEOs of big tech companies? There are so many interesting questions they could ask to make the PC interesting, and instead they go with Meta glasses,” a third fan chimed in.

Via Reddit

Carlos Alcaraz set to take on Taylor Fritz for first singles outing at Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On the opening day of action at the Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz stepped out onto the courts of the Chase Center for a doubles match. Partnered with Jakub Mensik, the Team Europe duo down Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen in straight sets in a match that lasted a little under two hours.

Now, Alcaraz is gearing up for his first singles encounter at the 2025 Laver Cup. The Spaniard will be taking on America's Taylor Fritz for the occasion. The two tennis stars have faced each other three times before and Alcaraz has won all of these matches.

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More